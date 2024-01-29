'Good Progress': Kate Middleton Returns Home to Windsor After 13-Day Hospitalization, Clears Schedule Until Easter
Kate Middleton returned home today after a 13-day hospital stint following abdominal surgery, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Princess of Wales, 42, was discharged from The London Clinic and returned to Windsor. Middleton cleared her schedule until Easter and will recover out of the public eye.
“The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress,” a rep for Kensington Palace said on Monday.
“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided," the rep added.
Middleton was reunited with her husband Prince William and their three children at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.
Earlier this month, Kensington Palace announced Middleton had undergone a planned surgery.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the rep said. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
At the time, the rep added, "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."
Sources told People that William reduced his work obligations to help his wife.
The last public appearance Middleton made was on Christmas. The Princess of Wales and her family participated in the Royal Family's annual walk to the church.
The announcement that Middleton had been released was met with support from fans of the Royal family. One admirer wrote, "This is so very good to read. The Princess of Wales is such a kind and caring person, she will be so happy to be surrounded by her loved ones once again."
They added, "I hope she will recover fully and smoothly and that she realizes how loved and respected she is. I wish her all the very very best. We will all be so glad to see her dazzling smile again to light up our springtime."