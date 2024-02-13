Courtney Clenney Murder Case: Prosecutors Livid Over Documentary Ahead of OnlyFans Model's Trial
Prosecutors are demanding that OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney's lawyer stop talking about the case before she goes to trial on a second-degree murder charge for the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian "Toby" Obumseli, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an explosive new court filing submitted on January 31, Clenney's attorney, Frank Prieto, was slammed for what was described as "increasingly inappropriate conduct" ahead of a documentary.
Prosecutors have expressed their frustrations before and requested for Clenney's lawyer to be sanctioned for "crossing the line" with comments made to the press about Obumseli.
State Attorney Katherine Rundle noted the State is seeking "judicial intervention requiring the Respondent show cause is needed to case his litigation of this case in the court of public opinion and to ensure a fair trial for all the parties."
Both sides have been at odds over what they believe are leaks to the media.
Rundle mentioned the new documentary airing tonight and stated that Prieto played coy about his client's involvement with the outlet when they later learned that Clenney's mother and father, Deborah and Kim, sat down for an interview on Jan. 3.
"The State was particularly concerned given prior discussions of a 2024 trial date," the docs noted.
Prosecutors believe that Prieto is trying to sway public opinion with his "dehumanizing" remarks about Obumseli.
"The Respondent attempts to justify his conduct by suggesting that he must comment on the instant case to counter public narratives or incorrect reporting by the media or public," according to the docs. "Or, put another way, the Respondent is seeking to litigate the instant case in the court of public opinion."
Prieto was blasted for utilizing "the soapbox afforded to him to raise the proverbial temperature, attack Obumseli, his family, the State, and to facilitate a docu-series that is clearly intended to get inadmissible information to the jury pool in advance of trial."
As we previously reported, Clenney's lawyer disputed the claims that he acted inappropriately while building their defense, citing the "strategic release" of the "Elevator Video" which captured a dispute between Clenney and Obumseli within his response.
He added, "It would substantially prejudice Ms. Clenney if the defense is unable to correct any misinformation or be prevented from explaining information that is taken out of context."
Clenney is accused of killing her crypto-currency trader boyfriend during a dispute in the couple's Miami high-rise in April 2022.
She has since pleaded not guilty to a new charge of interception of wire communications related to her boyfriend's killing. Clenney's parents are being arraigned today on their own similar charges pertaining to accessing a computer belonging to the victim.
Clenney said she is a victim of abuse and Obumseli's family have countered that she was the aggressor during the couple's tumultuous two-year relationship.