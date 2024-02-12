Your tip
Bronx Subway Shooting: 1 Dead and 5 Injured, Suspect Remains At-Large

An argument on the 4 train led to a shooting at the Mount Eden Station in the Bronx.

By:

Feb. 12 2024, Published 6:46 p.m. ET

Feb. 12 2024, Published 6:46 p.m. ET

At least one person has been killed, and five others were injured in a shooting at the Bronx's Mount Eden Avenue subway station on Monday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The victims involved in the shooting are reportedly all minors between the ages of 12 and 17 years old.

Law enforcement sources said gunfire broke out after a heated argument carried over from the northbound 4 train onto the station, according to the Post.

Witnesses said the minors were injured in the shooting at around 4:00 PM. One girl was reportedly shot in the face and tragically succumbed to her injuries on the way to St. Barnabas Hospital.

Another victim was said to be hit in the leg by a bullet. Sources said witnesses reported hearing over 10 shots fired at the Bronx subway station. Witnesses said the unidentified suspect fled the station after gunshots were fired.

The New York Police Department issued a travel advisory to the area on X.

"ADVISORY: Due to an active police investigation, please avoid the area of Jerome Ave between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave in Bronx, NY which is in the confines of the @NYPD44Pct. . Please use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area," the post warned.

The official NYPD News account also reshared a post from the official NYCT Subway account urging subway users to seek alternative routes. The post noted "4 trains are bypassing Mt Eden Av in both directions" and that the "NYPD is conducting an investigation at Mt Eden Av."

This is a developing story...

