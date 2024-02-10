OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney's Parents Don’t Think Their Daughter Would Be Prosecuted If She Were Black

The model has been accused of hurling a racial slur at her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in an effort to get him to leave. The disturbing incident came to light during a recent interview with Courtney's parents, Deborah and Kim Clenney.

This is not the first time that Courtney's use of racial slurs has come to the public's attention. Earlier this year, Christian secretly recorded Courtney repeatedly calling him the n-word during a heated altercation.

The audio, which has since gone viral, paints a harrowing picture of the toxicity that plagued their relationship.