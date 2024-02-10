OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney's Parents Don’t Think Their Daughter Would Be Prosecuted If She Were Black
OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney's parents attempted to defend their daughter by claiming that she wouldn't be prosecuted if she was black, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The model has been accused of hurling a racial slur at her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in an effort to get him to leave. The disturbing incident came to light during a recent interview with Courtney's parents, Deborah and Kim Clenney.
This is not the first time that Courtney's use of racial slurs has come to the public's attention. Earlier this year, Christian secretly recorded Courtney repeatedly calling him the n-word during a heated altercation.
The audio, which has since gone viral, paints a harrowing picture of the toxicity that plagued their relationship.
Deborah and Kim, who are now facing criminal charges for illegally accessing Christian's computer after his untimely death, spoke candidly about their daughter's behavior.
Deborah revealed that Courtney had been attracted to Christian partly because of his race, which raises questions about the motives behind her use of such a derogatory term. The mother claimed that her daughter told her no "self-respecting Black man would stick around after being called that name."
She also told TMZ that she doesn't think their daughter would have been prosecuted if she were Black or if Christian were white.
According to Courtney's parents, their daughter's actions should be viewed in the context of self-defense.
The OnlyFans model has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder after fatally stabbing Christian in the chest. The case is expected to be closely watched as it unfolds.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Courtney presented four new witnesses to the court to aid in her murder trial just days before she pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of interception of wire communications related to her boyfriend's death.
In court docs submitted January 31 and obtained by RadarOnline, the former social media sensation who claimed she acted in self-defense during the fatal stabbing listed the names of John Paul Salib, and Emmanuel Parris, both of whom are from Canada.
Prosecutors claim Christian's death was the tragic end to "a tempestuous and combative relationship" that began in November 2020.
Courtney's attorney, Frank Prieto, claimed that Christian was abusive, while his family said that she was the aggressor.