Missouri Teacher Suspended After Shocking Video Catches Use of Racial Slur in Class, School Punishes Student for Recording

A shocking video of a Missouri teacher using a racial slur in class led to the suspension of both the educator and student who captured the outrageous clip, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The video was recorded during class at Glendale High School in Springfield, Missouri. Kenneth Bowling was identified as the teacher seen in the recording.

In the video, the white teacher was seen debating his pupils on why it was considered acceptable for Black people to use the N-word, but was offensive when used by others.