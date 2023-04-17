Florida Transgender Teacher Removed From Middle School After Allegedly Threatening To 'Shoot' Students

A Florida teacher, who identified as transgender, was removed from teaching after she allegedly threatened to "shoot some students" after discovering negative social media posts about her sexual identity reportedly shared online by students, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The unidentified educator was removed from Fox Chapel Middle School, located in the Hernando School District (HSD), in Brooksville, Florida. Police claimed that the teacher, who uses she/her pronouns, made threats about shooting students during a meeting with the school's counselor.