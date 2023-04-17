Florida Transgender Teacher Removed From Middle School After Allegedly Threatening To 'Shoot' Students
A Florida teacher, who identified as transgender, was removed from teaching after she allegedly threatened to "shoot some students" after discovering negative social media posts about her sexual identity reportedly shared online by students, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The unidentified educator was removed from Fox Chapel Middle School, located in the Hernando School District (HSD), in Brooksville, Florida. Police claimed that the teacher, who uses she/her pronouns, made threats about shooting students during a meeting with the school's counselor.
According to a local news report, the middle school teacher sought the help of the guidance counselor on March 24 and revealed that she was having "bad thoughts." The teacher recently became aware of social media posts from students, in which her sexual orientation was criticized.
During the same conversation with the school counselor, the educator allegedly "made a comment that she wanted to shoot some students due to them not performing to their ability."
The guidance counselor noted that the teacher immediately said she would never hurt a student, but nonetheless, the conversation concerned parents.
The same day, police went to the teacher's residence and removed three guns and ammunition from her home.
After police seized the firearms, HSD notified parents of an ongoing investigation and noted that the teacher was removed from "all student contact." However, the educator was not removed from her teaching position at Fox Chapel and remained employed at the school.
Under scrutiny from parents and fellow educators, Florida's Department of Education (FLDOE) stepped in.
On Friday, the FLDOE announced that the educator was effectively removed from her teaching position at the middle school.
"Earlier this week, the Department was informed of a situation regarding student safety at a school in Hernando County," the FLDOE said in a statement. "Upon the Department bringing the concern to the Superintendent Wednesday evening, only then did the district remove the teacher from the school, effective yesterday, Thursday, April 13."
The decision brought mixed reactions from parents. One father told local news that it was "mind-boggling" for the school to wait two weeks to remove the teacher — and the concerned parent even took the issue to Governor Ron DeSantis, an outspoken anti-transgender lawmaker.
Other parents supported the teacher and slammed the "clearly false" allegations.