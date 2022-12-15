Ohio Teacher Caught On Camera THROWING A Deaf Special Needs Student, Gets Paid Leave For Disturbing Actions

According to Wells, her daughter, who is deaf and has special needs, came home from school on December 6 and shared shocking news.

Unable to verbally communicate, Wells said that her daughter reenacted the altercation with the teacher.

"My daughter came home from school on Tuesday and told me her teacher had thrown her," Wells told local news. "She obviously does ASL, so she demonstrated it and she put her arms up under he and acted like she was picking herself up and then she threw herself to the ground."

Wells claimed that the school did not initially contact her about the incident and waited until the following day to reach out.

"The school didn't really tell me. [The school president] said she was having issues with transitioning," Wells recalled. "Because of her brain disorder, she does have issues with transitioning between subject to subject or task to task."

In the video, the teacher — who is believed to be Cathy Girard and goes by Ms. Katie to students — was seen angrily pacing the hallway as the third grader stood with her back against the wall.

The teacher then violently picked the child up and proceeded to carry her down the hallway.