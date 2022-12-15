Ohio Teacher Caught On Camera THROWING A Deaf Special Needs Student, Gets Paid Leave For Disturbing Actions
An Ohio mother was horrified by her daughter's account of a teacher's actions at St. Rita School for Deaf in Evendale. The special needs student's story was caught on surveillance footage, showing a teacher throwing the child to the ground. The teacher was placed on paid administrative leave after the mother raised her concerns with school officials, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Prosecutors allegedly told the student's mother, Alexys Wells, that criminal charges would not be pursued due to her daughter's disability, which could cause her to "lash out."
Wells recalled the traumatizing event that her 9-year-old daughter endured and what St. Rita officials considered a "minor incident."
According to Wells, her daughter, who is deaf and has special needs, came home from school on December 6 and shared shocking news.
Unable to verbally communicate, Wells said that her daughter reenacted the altercation with the teacher.
"My daughter came home from school on Tuesday and told me her teacher had thrown her," Wells told local news. "She obviously does ASL, so she demonstrated it and she put her arms up under he and acted like she was picking herself up and then she threw herself to the ground."
Wells claimed that the school did not initially contact her about the incident and waited until the following day to reach out.
"The school didn't really tell me. [The school president] said she was having issues with transitioning," Wells recalled. "Because of her brain disorder, she does have issues with transitioning between subject to subject or task to task."
In the video, the teacher — who is believed to be Cathy Girard and goes by Ms. Katie to students — was seen angrily pacing the hallway as the third grader stood with her back against the wall.
The teacher then violently picked the child up and proceeded to carry her down the hallway.
As the clip switched to a different angle, the teacher was seen still carrying the student — and then, for a split second, the footage glitched. The next shot captured the student on the ground, as the teacher was positioned in a lunge stance with her arms extended in front of her.
A male teacher, who happened to be passing by at the exact time, could be spotted staring at the teacher before she threw her hands up and walked away, sans student. It is believed the educator said, "I'm done."
When the distressed mother contacted school authorities about the surveillance footage on campus, Wells alleged that school's officials brushed off her concerns.
The mother said she shared the video on Facebook as a warning to other special needs parents.
St. Rita is a prominent part of the deaf community in Ohio and because of that, the mother said she did not want to see action against the school itself, despite being horrified about the ordeal.
"I mean St. Rita's is pretty big deal," Wells stated. "The school definitely does mean a lot to the deaf community and southern Ohio in general."
She said her child is back at the school, however, the student is under the care of a different teacher.
Girard was placed on paid administrative leave after the incident. No word on if she will lose her job or be welcomed back at the school.