Female Track & Field Coach Arrested After Admitting To Relationship With 17-Year-Old Student

The relationship between coach and athlete was one that Marth understood well, as she was said to have been a standout athlete on the track and field team when she was a student at Northampton high school.

The Easton Area School District superintendent revealed that Marth's arrest was brought to their attention by authorities.

"As a practice, the school district does not comment on ongoing criminal matters or personnel matters," David Piperato said of the disgraced educator. "However, the school district intends to cooperate fully with the authorities in this matter and will take all necessary action to ensure the safety of our students."

Following her arrest on Thursday, Marth was released on a $75,000 non-secured bail.