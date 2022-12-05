Florida Teacher Accused Of Meeting Teen Student At Hotel For Sex
A teacher in Florida is accused of having a relationship with a student, Radar has learned.
Last week, police in St. Petersburg, Florida, arrested Conor Westrate, 31, in connection to the case.
According to an arrest affidavit, Westrate met a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in downtown St. Petersburg, where the alleged crime happened. There were no further details about what happened in the hotel.
Westrate knew the victim because he was her teacher, investigators said. There was no word what specific school he worked at, but it was in Pinellas County, Florida, according to reports.
According to a LinkedIn profile, Westrate was a U.S. History teacher.
After he was detained, Westrate allegedly told police the victim said she was 18 years old, not 16.
Westrate was arrested and charged with unlawful sex with certain minors. He was also charged with failure to appear in court in connection to a petit theft charge, according to WFLA.
If convicted of the sexually based offense, Westrate faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.