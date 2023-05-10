Mother of 6-Year-old Who Shot Teacher Break Silence: 'He Felt Like He Was Being Ignored'

The mother of the 6-year-old student who shot his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner spoke out on the disturbing incident and claimed her son "felt like he was being ignored," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite being shot in the abdomen and through the hand, Zwerner, 25, was able to safely guide the other children in her classroom to safety at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia on January 6.

At the time of the shooting, the student was on a special care plan that required his mother or father to be in class with him, however, the week of the shooting was the first time that the student's parents were not present.

Zwerner sued the school district for $40 million following the classroom shooting.