OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Threatened to Burn Down 18-Year-Old's Home in Bizarre Drunken Encounter After BF's Death: Police Report
Courtney Clenney, the OnlyFans model facing a second-degree murder charge for the death of her boyfriend Christian "Toby" Obumseli, allegedly propositioned an 18-year-old boy to kiss her before threatening to "burn" down his house during a drunken encounter that took place weeks after Obumseli's death.
Newly revealed police reports detailed the incident that allegedly occurred before she was taken into custody in Hawaii, where she had gone to rehab for substance abuse and PTSD.
At the time, she was staying with her parents, Deborah and Kim, in Austin, Texas. Clenney took the dogs for a walk on June 16, 2022, when she stumbled upon the 18-year-old, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"She approached him, what my son said, visibly intoxicated," Jovan, the 18-year-old's father, told NBC6. "And she's like, hey, what's your name?"
They started to chat and Clenney allegedly told him to walk her home. After he agreed, she was accused of making sexual advances toward him. "So they sat there, and she's like, 'kiss me,' and he's like, no," Jovan said. ''If you don't kiss me ... I'm gonna burn the house. I'm gonna burn that s--- down.' That's what she said — 'I'm going to burn that s--- down.'"
The teen then texted his dad that he was uncomfortable, leading Jovan to come out and intervene.
Clenney is accused of shoving the father, who allegedly shoved her back and called police.
"And then she freaked out," Jovan said, claiming Clenney was cursing. "She approached me and she started slapping me because I was standing between her and my son."
After the cops arrived, they spoke with her mother, Deborah. "When asked if Courtney was intoxicated, Deborah advised she believed she was. Deborah further stated Courtney should not be consuming alcohol as she does not respond well with her," per the report.
"Deborah then explained that Courtney recently moved back to the area and was staying with them until she moves into her own home next week. Deborah further advised Courtney will be entering outpatient treatment for alcohol starting Monday."
According to the report, Clenney, for her part, denied shoving Jovan and became "emotional" before explaining that she had been going through a "really hard time lately." RadarOnline.com has reached out to her defense lawyer for comment.
In hindsight, Jovan said he would have pressed charges if he knew she was accused of killing her boyfriend during a dispute at the couple's high-rise apartment in April 2022.
Clenney has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, Obumseli, to death.
She claimed it was in self-defense while his family said she was the aggressor in the couple's turbulent two-year relationship.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported on the videos, photos, text messages, screenshots, and bank records that prosecutors plan to use as evidence against Clenney in trial.
Clenney remains in custody after being extradited to Miami-Dade following her arrest.
Jail records show her parents were booked into jail Tuesday to face their own charges related to tampering with her late boyfriend's laptop.
Clenney, last week, pleaded not guilty to two new criminal charges she is now also facing including one count of interception of wire or electronic communication and one count of unauthorized access or excessive access to a computer.