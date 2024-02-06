OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Threatened to Burn Down 18-Year-Old's Home in Bizarre Drunken Encounter After BF's Death: Police Report

At the time, she was staying with her parents, Deborah and Kim, in Austin, Texas. Clenney took the dogs for a walk on June 16, 2022, when she stumbled upon the 18-year-old, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"She approached him, what my son said, visibly intoxicated," Jovan, the 18-year-old's father, told NBC6. "And she's like, hey, what's your name?"

They started to chat and Clenney allegedly told him to walk her home. After he agreed, she was accused of making sexual advances toward him. "So they sat there, and she's like, 'kiss me,' and he's like, no," Jovan said. ''If you don't kiss me ... I'm gonna burn the house. I'm gonna burn that s--- down.' That's what she said — 'I'm going to burn that s--- down.'"