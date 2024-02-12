Usher and Longtime GF Jennifer Goicoechea Obtain Marriage License Ahead of Singer's Super Bowl LVIII Performance
In a surprise turn of events, Grammy winner Usher, 45, and his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea obtained a marriage license before his highly anticipated performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, RadarOnline.com can report.
The couple, who has been sparking dating rumors since June 2019, reportedly secured the license in Clark County, Nevada on Thursday, February 8.
However, court records indicate that their marriage certificate has not yet been filed, according to People.
Usher, known for his iconic hits such as Yeah! and Burn, has been in the spotlight for decades.
This recent development has fans speculating about whether the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony before the Super Bowl festivities.
While the rumors remain unconfirmed, the news has piqued the interest of Usher's devoted fanbase.
The couple's relationship has been well-documented, with Usher and Goicoechea making public appearances together over the past few years.
They first caught the attention of the media when they were spotted together at producer Keith Thomas' 40th birthday party in June 2019.
Since then, they have become a fixture on red carpets and social media platforms.
Adding to the excitement, Usher and Goicoechea welcomed their first child together – daughter Sovereign Bo – in 2020.
They recently celebrated the birth of their son – Sire Castrello – in 2021. Usher is also a father to two sons – Usher V and Naviyd Ely – from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster.
As Super Bowl LVIII airs live on CBS from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, fans of Usher eagerly await any updates on the status of his reported marriage.
The timing of this alleged wedding just before his headline performance adds an extra layer of intrigue to the already highly anticipated event.
While the marriage certificate has yet to be filed, this news has undoubtedly generated a buzz among Usher's fans and the general public alike.
With the Super Bowl Halftime Show being one of the most-watched events in television history, any personal developments in the lives of the performers often garner significant attention.
As Usher takes the stage to entertain millions of viewers worldwide, the speculation around his purported marriage intensifies. Will he confirm the news during his performance? Only time will tell.
"I have an amazing partner, a support system," Usher said of Goicoechea shortly after he was announced as this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performer.
"We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I'm able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children,” he continued.
"I'm very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner.”