Meghan Markle Flashes Smile as Prince Harry Returns Home After Visiting Cancer-Stricken King Charles

Meghan Markle appeared in good spirits as her husband, Prince Harry, returned home following his whirlwind trip to London to visit his sick father, King Charles III, amid his cancer battle. The Duchess of Sussex flashed a cheerful smile while driving her Range Rover around her Montecito, CA, neighborhood, where she shares a nine-bedroom $14.65 million mega-mansion with Harry, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This is the first time Markle has been seen since Buckingham Palace announced her father-in-law's cancer diagnosis.