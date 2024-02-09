Meghan Markle Flashes Smile as Prince Harry Returns Home After Visiting Cancer-Stricken King Charles
Meghan Markle appeared in good spirits as her husband, Prince Harry, returned home following his whirlwind trip to London to visit his sick father, King Charles III, amid his cancer battle. The Duchess of Sussex flashed a cheerful smile while driving her Range Rover around her Montecito, CA, neighborhood, where she shares a nine-bedroom $14.65 million mega-mansion with Harry, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This is the first time Markle has been seen since Buckingham Palace announced her father-in-law's cancer diagnosis.
As this outlet reported, Charles called Harry and Meghan personally to tell them about his uphill health battle. The duke sprung into action, immediately jetting to London to see his ailing father — but their meeting only lasted 45 minutes.
Harry was spotted back at Heathrow Airport a mere 24 hours after he touched down across the pond, returning home to California to be with Meghan and their kids: Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.
The mom of two looked cheerful behind the wheel of her luxury car just hours before Harry's return. In the photos obtained by the New York Post, Meghan tried to go incognito in a light-colored baseball cap and dark sunglasses while sipping from a white mug, but she couldn't hide from the paparazzi.
Harry did not see his estranged brother, Prince William.
They had "no plans" to meet up during the visit as sources said the Prince of Wales is solely focused on helping his wife, Kate Middleton, on her road to recovery after a recent hospital stay, caring for their three children, and now, his father.
Royal experts warned Harry needed to make peace with his family as Charles fights cancer — especially since the King is the only parent he or William has left after losing their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.
"I'm sure Harry will put aside the past right now for this serious issue," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said. "It's so important that everyone is pulling in the right direction."
The palace did not disclose what kind of cancer King Charles was diagnosed with 18 months into his reign; however, he will continue his royal duties from home while receiving treatment and has canceled all in-person events.
King Charles’ ex-butler, Grant Harrold, told The Post that Harry is feeling “worried” about his dad's health issue, and his trip to London was his way of “showing support.”