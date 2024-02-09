Cyndi Lauper's Son Arrested After Being Caught With Gun and Drugs Nearby Harlem Shooting: Police

Officers found 26-year-old Declyn "Dex" Lauper in possession of a loaded gun nearby and he was arrested, but we should note that he has not been charged with any wrongdoing in the shooting.

Dex, however, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree for a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a controlled substance. The shooting victim was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Declyn is the son of Grammy-winning singer Lauper and her husband David Thornton, whom she has been married to since 1991. Dex was born in November 1997.