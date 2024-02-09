Cyndi Lauper's Son Arrested After Being Caught With Gun and Drugs Nearby Harlem Shooting: Police
Music legend Cyndi Lauper's son landed himself in hot water after he was allegedly caught with a gun and drugs in the proximity of a nearby shooting in New York's Harlem section this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Police had scoped the scene after a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg on 135 W. 112th St. at around 7:15 PM on Wednesday, the NYPD told RadarOnline.com. Paramedics responded and took the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside. He is in stable condition.
Officers found 26-year-old Declyn "Dex" Lauper in possession of a loaded gun nearby and he was arrested, but we should note that he has not been charged with any wrongdoing in the shooting.
Dex, however, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree for a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a controlled substance. The shooting victim was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
Declyn is the son of Grammy-winning singer Lauper and her husband David Thornton, whom she has been married to since 1991. Dex was born in November 1997.
Lauper's son is no longer in custody as of Friday morning, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
We have reached out to reps for Lauper for comment.
Dex, a musician with nearly 2 million Instagram followers known for collaborating with rapper G-Eazy, has been in trouble with police before.
He was previously arrested on stolen vehicle charges in New York after he was found behind the wheel of a stolen 2014 Mercedes-Benz during a July 14, 2022 memorial service for an aspiring rapper named Ethan Reyes.
Dex entered a no jail plea agreement.
The Wavy performer has not yet addressed his latest arrest.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
His famous mother, celebrated for her mega-hits including "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "Time After Time," and "True Colors," has spoken about her son following in her footsteps musically.
"It's more underground," Lauper told Vanity Fair of his style. "He's on SoundCloud and he's a terrific artist."
Lauper has also been candid about the impacts of fame on her family and son specifically. "People look at him, and he feels the pressure of being my son," she told The Guardian. "Someone came up to me in the street and kept talking and talking."
She added, "People said I was so career-driven, but once the kid came, I looked at how I can support everything: make a record, tour — and my husband would say, 'Go to Europe, I've got him.' I took my son on tour sometimes, but he needed his own space."