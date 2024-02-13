Your tip
Royal Image: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Sussex Website Under Fire for Using Coat of Arms

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing backlash after the launch of their new website on Monday.

Feb. 13 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unveiled a revamped look online and are being grilled by critics for displaying their royal titles and coat of arms, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sussexroyal.com and Archewell.com now redirect to the new sussexroyal.com website featuring an image makeover. "The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," it reads beneath the heraldic visual design of the United Kingdom.

The Duke is described as a "humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate and environmental campaigner" while Meghan is heralded as a "feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity."

"If you look at their bios, hers goes on and on. Harry's is basically 'He's a prince, got married and had two kids,'" one social media user wrote.

"Harry and Meghan are *still* branding themselves as the Sussexes," another remarked years after they stepped down from their senior roles in 2020. "They abandoned their duty to this country, insulted our people and history, mocked our traditions & undermined our monarchy. The brass to keep parasitising off this title!"

The Duke is described as a "humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate and environmental campaigner."

"Meghan's got a grip on the Royal family tighter than a corgi with a bone. Despite claims of moving on, she's clinging to that crown like it's a pair of discounted Louboutins," a third wrote.

Others, meanwhile, debated that Markle was well within her rights to use her royal title alongside Harry despite the couple's seemingly endless rift with his family.

Meghan is heralded as a "feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity."

Sources close to the couple have defended their rebranding as well, noting they are, in fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "It is their surname and family name," an insider told Daily Mail as some warned the website could likely be shut down if "there is any hint of commercialism."

As of now, it prominently features a photo of Meghan and Harry at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in September 2023, also detailing work done by the Archewell Foundation and creations through Archewell Productions.

"The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," it reads beneath the heraldic visual design of the United Kingdom.

As we previously reported, Harry recently took a trip to the UK to see his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, fueling rumors of a reconciliation after Harry's bombshell revelations about the family in his memoir, Spare, and his Netflix docuseries with Markle.

It appears there are more past wounds yet to be mended. "Harry, I hear, preferred not to be in the same room with his stepmother [Camilla] when he spoke to the King about his cancer diagnosis," British journalist Petronella Wyatt wrote via The Telegraph.

Harry took a solo trip and was in London for a day following news of his father's diagnosis.

