WATCH: Lindsey Graham Argues With Poster of Tweet on Senate Floor
GOP Senator Lindsey Graham chose to print out a poster of a tweet and argue with the poster on the Senate floor shortly before voting against a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The sensational incident unfolded on Sunday as Graham, who was one of 29 senators to vote against the aid package, argued against passing the nearly $100 billion package and sending it on to the House.
But Graham also took issue with a tweet recently published by Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
Prime Minister Tusk criticized the Senate GOP last week for threatening to kill the aid package that would offer vital help to Ukraine and Israel amid their respective fights against Russia and Hamas.
“Dear Republican Senators of America,” the Polish leader wrote. “Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us to win back our freedom and independence, must be turning in his grave today.”
“Shame on you,” Tusk added.
Flash forward to Sunday, and Graham dedicated a large portion of his time on the Senate floor to issuing a response to the Polish prime minister.
Graham even went so far as to print out a blown-up version of Tusk’s tweet and proceeded to argue with the printed-out tweet despite the complete absurdity of the whole situation.
“To the Prime Minister of Poland: I could care less what you think,” the South Carolina senator charged. “To the Prime Minister of Poland: if Ronald Reagan were alive today, we wouldn’t have this broken border.”
“To the Prime Minister of Poland: I want to help Ukraine,” he continued. “I want to help make a stronger NATO. But my country is on fire.”
“We’ve had 7 million people come across a broken border,” Graham continued while still directing his remarks to Prime Minister Tusk’s blown-up tweet. “How would you feel if 7 million people came in illegally into Poland? Would you have this attitude? We’ve got to put Ukraine ahead of Poland?”
“I am not going to put Ukraine, Israel, or anybody else ahead of America,” the GOP senator concluded.
Graham was ridiculed on social media shortly after a clip of the incident went viral, and several users were quick to point out that the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel ultimately passed the Senate with a 70-29 vote.
“Lindsey Graham cares so little about what the Prime Minister of Poland thinks, he scaled up a thought from the Polish Prime Minister on a poster, brought the poster to the Senate floor and started addressing the poster,” one X user quipped.
“Whenever I see or hear Lyndsey Graham I can’t help thinking about a noticeable change in him after he said his email account was hacked,” added another user.
“Lindsey Graham is irrelevant,” responded another person on X. “The Senate just voted 70-29 to advance the foreign aid supplemental bill.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Graham also faced significant backlash for his efforts to kill the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel.