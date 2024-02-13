Not So Fast! 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Demands Ex Lenny’s Lawyer Be Disqualified Ahead of Divorce Trial Over Alleged ‘Conflict’

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein demanded her estranged husband Lenny be ordered to find a new lawyer — claiming his new lawyer possesses confidential information about her.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bravo star asked a Miami court judge to disqualify Lenny’s lawyer Lorne E. Berkeley from the firm Daniels, Rodriguez, Berkeley, Daniels & Cruz, P.A.