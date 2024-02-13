Not So Fast! 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Demands Ex Lenny’s Lawyer Be Disqualified Ahead of Divorce Trial Over Alleged ‘Conflict’
Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein demanded her estranged husband Lenny be ordered to find a new lawyer — claiming his new lawyer possesses confidential information about her.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bravo star asked a Miami court judge to disqualify Lenny’s lawyer Lorne E. Berkeley from the firm Daniels, Rodriguez, Berkeley, Daniels & Cruz, P.A.
The Florida-based plastic surgeon filed for divorce from Lisa in May 2022.
The reality star claimed she was “blindsided” by Lenny’s decision. The exes have been fighting in court ever since. On top of the divorce, Lenny filed a defamation lawsuit against Lisa. He accused her of falsely accusing him of abuse on social media.
Lisa denied the claims and asked the court to dismiss his lawsuit.
The duo has been close to settling the divorce for over a year. Per their prenup, which Lisa asked the court to throw out, said Lisa would be paid $1.5 million if the marriage lasted 10 years. She would be paid another $200k for every year after the decade mark.
Lisa and Lenny were married for 13 years. At one point in the divorce, the judge ordered Lenny to pay Lisa $8k per month in temporary support. In addition, Lenny agreed to pay Lisa $17k per month to contribute to her $32k per month apartment.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in September 2023, Lenny accused Lisa of “virtually emptying” the $10 million mansion they shared when she moved out into her own place.
“Wife not only removed furnishings such as beds, dressers, tables, and chairs, but also removed everyday household items including kitchenware, cookware, and utensils and even pillows, blankets and bedsheets and duvets and comforters, along with pictures, picture frames and even trash cans," his lawyer claimed
Lenny accused Lisa of having “shockingly removed virtually all” of the items from the home leaving it in an “almost empty state devoid of desirous and custom furnishings and artwork.”
Recently, Lenny asked the court to set a trial date. He said the outstanding issues in the divorce include a parenting plan and the distribution of the furniture, art and housewares. Lenny said he believed the trial would last 2 days.
Around the same time, Lenny’s new lawyer filed paperwork in the case.
In her newly filed response, Lisa demanded Lenny’s attorney Lorne E. Berkeley be disqualified immediately.
She said there is a “distinct conflict of interest with Mr. Berkeley representing the Husband in the instant matter, given Mr. Berkeley’s history of having represented the Wife in past legal proceedings.”
Lisa said she asked the lawyer to voluntarily withdraw but he refused.
The reality star’s lawyer explained, “During the parties’ intact marriage of nearly thirteen (13) years, Mr. Berkeley represented the Husband and Wife – separately and together – in dozens of matters.”
He added, “In fact, Mr. Berkeley represented the Wife as both an agent and attorney on many occasions, including but not limited to: contract negotiations; acting as an agent for Wife’s business ventures; drafting the Wife’s Will; defending the Wife in lawsuits; representing the Wife at depositions; suing individuals on behalf of the Wife; and many other personal and business matters.”
Lisa said she believed Berkeley would use “information relating to his past representation” against her in the upcoming trial.
Lenny has yet to respond to the motion.
Lenny and Lisa both moved on since the split. The plastic surgeon is engaged to model Katharina Mazepa and the Bravo star is dating businessman Jody Glidden.