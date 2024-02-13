Home > Politics > Joe Biden WATCH: President Joe Biden Ridiculed After Wandering Around Stage During Visit With Jordan’s King Abdullah II Source: MEGA President Joe Biden was ridiculed this week after he appeared to get lost during a press event with Jordan’s King Abdullah II. By: Connor Surmonte Feb. 13 2024, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

President Joe Biden was ridiculed this week after he appeared to get lost during a press event with Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House, RadarOnline.com can report. The concerning incident transpired on Monday shortly after President Biden, 81, welcomed King Abdullah II to the White House to discuss a possible end to the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

Article continues below advertisement

BIDEN: What am I doing? Where am I going? pic.twitter.com/CNepEH1lO8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

But the pair’s meeting took an awkward turn when President Biden appeared unsure about where to stand as King Abdullah II took to the podium to share his remarks. “Your majesty, over to you,” Biden said before shuffling around back and forth behind the king.

The 81-year-old commander-in-chief was also caught staring down at the floor as he struggled to find where he was supposed to be standing. Biden continued to shuffle back and forth until he settled on a spot located on King Abdullah II’s right and in front of the American flag.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The incident transpired on Monday shortly after President Biden welcomed King Abdullah II to the White House to discuss a possible end to the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

The president’s indecision seemingly confused King Abdullah II, because the Jordanian leader looked over his shoulder at one point to speak with Biden who, as it turned out, had moved to the king’s other side. “I switched sides on you,” Biden quipped before moving to King Abdullah II’s other side.

The clip of President Biden and King Abdullah II at the White House on Monday quickly went viral, and several critics took to social media to ridicule the 81-year-old leader for his confusion and apparent indecision. “BIDEN: What am I doing? Where am I going?” an X account managed by the Republican National Committee wrote alongside a clip of the awkward gaffe.

Article continues below advertisement

Don't judge his mental acuity. Judge him by his ability to get things done, like stand where the tape is and do so on the appropriate side of your invited guest. https://t.co/lAiumD3irG — Melik Abdul (@MelikAbdul_) February 12, 2024

“The world is laughing at US,” Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew tweeted. “Don’t judge his mental acuity. Judge him by his ability to get things done, like stand where the tape is and do so on the appropriate side of your invited guest,” conservative radio host Melik Abdul quipped. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s latest blunder with the Jordanian king at the White House on Monday came just a few days after Special Counsel Robert Hur released a bombshell report about Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. Although Special Counsel Hur opted not to recommend charges against President Biden in connection to the matter, he caused newfound concerns after describing the 81-year-old leader as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA “The world is laughing at US,” Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew tweeted alongside a clip of Biden's awkward gaffe.

"It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him – by then a former president well into his eighties – of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness," Hur wrote in his 388-page report. "At trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," he added.

Hur’s report created renewed questions about President Biden’s age and mental acuity ahead of the 2024 presidential election in November. Meanwhile, a new poll taken after the release of Hur’s report last week found that a whopping 86% of American voters believe Biden is “too old” to run for re-election.

Powered by RedCircle