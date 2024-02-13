Joe Scarborough Accuses 'Coward' Lindsey Graham of ‘Betraying The Memory’ Of His Late Friend John McCain For Fighting Aid Bill for Trump
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough slammed Lindsey Graham for attempting to block the foreign aid bill that would provide $95 million to Ukraine and Israel/Gaza — claiming the senator was betraying the memory of his late best friend John McCain.
On Tuesday, Scarborough called out Graham with his Morning Joe co-hosts. The group discussed the US Senate passing the bill early Tuesday morning.
The vote was 70-29 with the Republicans who opposed believing we don’t need to send additional funds to Ukraine. The bill passed despite ex-president Donald Trump's public opposition.
“WE SHOULD NEVER GIVE MONEY ANYMORE WITHOUT THE HOPE OF A PAYBACK, OR WITHOUT“ STRINGS” ATTACHED. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SHOULD BE “STUPID” NO LONGER!” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
The bill will now move to the House for vote. Speaker Mike Johnson publicly criticized the bill.
He said the Senate, “should have gone back to the drawing board to amend the current bill to include real border security provisions that would actually help end the ongoing catastrophe.”
Graham backed Trump’s position and argued the aid should be repaid like a loan. He said, "I hope the House will take another meaningful look at border security so that it can pass the Senate.”
"I also hope the House will turn the supplemental aid package into a loan instead of a grant. Until that day comes, I will be voting no,” he added.
On MSNBC, Scarborough teared into Graham’s remarks.
“Oklahoma Republican James Lankford put together, in a bipartisan way, the toughest border security bill in the past 30 years,” Scarborough said. “Some say the toughest border security bill ever, and they were going to pass it. And then Donald Trump told them not to pass it. And so Lindsey Graham went from wanting to pass it to not wanting to pass it.”
“Now Lindsey Graham [is] completely betraying, his past, completely betraying the memory of John McCain, completely betraying the people of Ukraine, completely betraying the people of Israel, completely betraying the people of Taiwan,” Scarborough added. “Why? Why? All because Donald Trump told him so.”
“Can you imagine being that weak?” he asked. “I can’t. I can’t imagine being such a political coward that you would betray everything you ever believed because a failed reality TV show host told you to.”
“And let’s just be really clear here because Donald Trump is sounding like, as usual, a complete idiot, and Lindsey Graham knows better than to accept the idiot’s argument on giving money to Ukraine, giving money to Israel, giving money, to Taiwan to defend themselves,” he continued.
He said, “It was Lindsey Graham and other Republicans who always said, you give this money to help our allies because. You know, ‘it’s better to fight them over there than fight them over here.’”