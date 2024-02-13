‘Elderly Man’ Biden WON’T Submit to Cognitive Test During Upcoming Physical Exam, Team Says He Proves Himself ‘Every Day’
President Biden will NOT take a cognitive test during his upcoming physical exam — despite the growing concerns for the 81-year-old’s age, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre revealed Biden had no plans to have his mind tested by his physician.
"Does the White House think that the idea of the president taking a cognitive test as a part of this physical is a legitimate idea?" one reporter asked Jean-Pierre.
The press secretary responded, “I'm just gonna say what Dr. O'Connor said to me about a year ago when [Biden's physical] was released.”
She continued, "The president proves every day [in] how he operates and how he thinks, by dealing with world leaders, by making difficult decisions on behalf of the American people – whether it's domestic or it's national security."
"That is how Dr. O'Connor sees it, and that is how I'm going to leave it," she added.
During the press conference, reports continued to question Jean-Pierre about Biden’s age and his ability to lead.
She told the reporters that she has known Biden for over a decade and she believed him to be “sharp” and “on top of things.”
"When we have meetings with him and his staff he is constantly pushing us, trying to get more information, and so that has been my experience with this president," she said.
- Hiding Something? President Biden's Annual Physical Will Not Include Cognitive Test As Critics Suggest Results Will Be 'Sugarcoated'
- Former Obama Doctor Slams White House's 'Malpractice' in Allowing Biden to Seek Re-election
- White House Accused Of Covering Up President Joe Biden's Cognitive Decline: 'It's Getting Worse'
Biden’s age continues to be a major issue for the president. Polls show that many Americans feel he is simply too old to continue leading the country.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, special counsel Robert Hurt released his report on Biden’s handling of classified documents. Hur said Biden presented himself as an “elderly man with poor memory” who couldn’t remember specific dates, including the date of his son Beau’s death.
Biden rejected the claims his memory was fading during a press conference after the report was released. He told reporters, ”My memory’s fine.”
On top of that, Biden skipped out on the tradition of sitting for an interview before the Super Bowl. Democratic strategist James Carville believed it was a “sign” that Biden’s team didn’t believe in him.
“It’s the biggest television audience, not even close, and you get a chance to do a 20, 25-minute interview on that day, and you don’t do it, that’s a kind of sign that the staff or yourself doesn’t have much confidence in you. There’s no other way to read this,” Carville said.
Biden continues to drop in the polls as the criticism builds.