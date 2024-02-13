Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

‘Elderly Man’ Biden WON’T Submit to Cognitive Test During Upcoming Physical Exam, Team Says He Proves Himself ‘Every Day’

joe biden wont submit to cognitive test physical exam team say proves himself cant rememeber sons death elderly man report robert hurt
Source: MEGA

Biden's age is becoming a big issue.

By:

Feb. 13 2024, Published 9:49 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

President Biden will NOT take a cognitive test during his upcoming physical exam — despite the growing concerns for the 81-year-old’s age, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre revealed Biden had no plans to have his mind tested by his physician.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden wont submit to cognitive test physical exam team say proves himself cant rememeber sons death elderly man report robert hurt
Source: MEGA

The calls for Biden to step down are growing.

"Does the White House think that the idea of the president taking a cognitive test as a part of this physical is a legitimate idea?" one reporter asked Jean-Pierre.

The press secretary responded, “I'm just gonna say what Dr. O'Connor said to me about a year ago when [Biden's physical] was released.”

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, "The president proves every day [in] how he operates and how he thinks, by dealing with world leaders, by making difficult decisions on behalf of the American people – whether it's domestic or it's national security."

"That is how Dr. O'Connor sees it, and that is how I'm going to leave it," she added.

joe biden wont submit to cognitive test physical exam team say proves himself cant rememeber sons death elderly man report robert hurt
Source: MEGA

Biden's team continues to back him up publicly.

Article continues below advertisement

During the press conference, reports continued to question Jean-Pierre about Biden’s age and his ability to lead.

She told the reporters that she has known Biden for over a decade and she believed him to be “sharp” and “on top of things.”

"When we have meetings with him and his staff he is constantly pushing us, trying to get more information, and so that has been my experience with this president," she said.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
joe biden wont submit to cognitive test physical exam team say proves himself cant rememeber sons death elderly man report robert hurt
Source: MEGA

Biden continues to drop in the polls.

Article continues below advertisement

Biden’s age continues to be a major issue for the president. Polls show that many Americans feel he is simply too old to continue leading the country.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, special counsel Robert Hurt released his report on Biden’s handling of classified documents. Hur said Biden presented himself as an “elderly man with poor memory” who couldn’t remember specific dates, including the date of his son Beau’s death.

joe biden wont submit to cognitive test physical exam team say proves himself cant rememeber sons death elderly man report robert hurt
Source: MEGA

Biden's team has failed to present a strong message about his ability to lead.

Article continues below advertisement

Biden rejected the claims his memory was fading during a press conference after the report was released. He told reporters, ”My memory’s fine.”

On top of that, Biden skipped out on the tradition of sitting for an interview before the Super Bowl. Democratic strategist James Carville believed it was a “sign” that Biden’s team didn’t believe in him.

“It’s the biggest television audience, not even close, and you get a chance to do a 20, 25-minute interview on that day, and you don’t do it, that’s a kind of sign that the staff or yourself doesn’t have much confidence in you. There’s no other way to read this,” Carville said.

Biden continues to drop in the polls as the criticism builds.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.