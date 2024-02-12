Infighting? President Joe Biden Accused of Lashing Out at Aides Over Border Crisis as Top Officials Turn Against Each Other: Report
President Joe Biden allegedly lashed out with frustration and disappointment over his team's handling of the ongoing border crisis in a previously unreported meeting, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The meeting, which reportedly took place on Air Force One during a trip to the southern border in January 2023, was described by three individuals familiar with the events, according to a bombshell report published by Axios on Monday.
President Biden reportedly confronted his team during the tense meeting – which included then-Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon, Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall, and other immigration officials.
Biden, now 81, allegedly demanded “obscure immigration data points” and grew frustrated when his staff didn't have the data points readily available.
Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates disputed the new report.
Bates insisted that the January 2023 meeting was "productive" and emphasized that "multiple firsthand participants of the meeting refute this description of the tone and outcome."
Still, former Biden officials quoted in the Axios report on Monday morning were critical of the Biden Administration's border crisis response.
One unnamed ex-Biden senior official specifically targeted Vice President Kamala Harris.
"She's been at best ineffective, and at worst sporadically engaged and not seeing it was her responsibility,” the insider charged. “It's an opportunity for her, and she didn't fill the breach."
Other internal tensions within the administration have also come to light amid the ongoing border crisis.
Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice reportedly expressed anger at Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra over his apparent reluctance to increase capacity in child migrant shelters.
Rice reportedly referred to Becerra as a "b---- a--" and privately labeled him an "idiot" over the issues, according to Axios.
Bates has since downplayed the startling reports about infighting and turmoil within the Biden Administration amid the crisis at the southern border.
"President Biden is proud that his team has worked well together as they work to resolve unprecedented challenges, and as congressional Republicans continue to choose politics over securing our border," Bates said in a statement.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, these new allegations that President Biden’s team has devolved into infighting and turmoil over the ongoing border crisis came shortly after congressional Republicans killed a bipartisan bill that would have helped fix the issues at the southern border.
House Speaker Mike Johnson faced backlash last week after he announced that the bipartisan bill would be “dead on arrival” before it even reached Congress.
“I’ve seen enough,” House Speaker Johnson charged. “This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created.”
“As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, the border never closes,” he continued. “If this bill reaches the House, it will be dead on arrival.”
Flash forward to February 7, and Senate Republicans left the deal for dead with a 49-50 vote against the proposed bill. 60 yes votes were needed for the bipartisan border bill to pass.