MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Condemns Donald Trump for Wanting to ‘Let Fentanyl Flood Across the Border and Kill Americans’
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough condemned Donald Trump after the ex-president allegedly derailed a bipartisan deal that would help resolve the immigration issues at the southern border, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Morning Joe host’s scathing remarks against Trump came on Friday morning shortly after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the “politics have changed” regarding a border deal between congressional Republicans and Democrats.
According to McConnell, he and his fellow Republican colleagues would no longer work with Democrats on a deal to fix and protect the southern border because they “don’t want to do anything to undermine” ex-President Trump.
Trump himself said as much in a shocking post published to Truth Social on Thursday evening.
The ex-president expressed fear that a border deal would be a “gift” to the Democrats and would likely help President Joe Biden amid Biden’s ongoing 2024 White House re-election campaign.
“A Border Deal now would be another Gift to the Radical Left Democrats,” Trump wrote. “They need it politically, but don’t care about our Border.”
“What is currently being worked on in the Senate will be meaningless in terms of Border Security and Closure,” he continued. “Four years ago we had the Safest and Most Secure Border in the History of our Country, and now we have the WORST, probably anywhere in the World.”
“In any event, if you want to have a really Secure Border, your ONLY HOPE is to vote for TRUMP2024!”
Flash forward to Friday morning, and Scarborough trashed the former president for his shocking remarks and actions regarding a potential border and immigration deal.
The Morning Joe star accused Trump of “letting fentanyl flood across the border” to “kill Americans” while quashing any efforts to enact a solution to fix the issues at the southern border.
“You’ve got Donald Trump saying: Let fentanyl flood across the border and kill Americans over the next year; let illegal immigrants keep flooding over the border; let’s not have a solution!” Scarborough fumed.
“Yeah, no,” he added. “It’s just crazy!”
Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist echoed Scarborough’s frustration. Geist called out the congressional Republicans for rolling over to Trump’s demands regarding the now-endangered border deal.
“You won’t take it because Donald Trump is calling your office and telling you not to do it,” the Morning Joe co-host scoffed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Scarborough and Geist are not the only ones fed up with the GOP’s decision not to accept a deal to fix the southern border.
California Governor Gavin Newsom also threw shade at congressional Republicans over the controversy. He particularly called out McConnell and House Speaker Mike Johnson.
“Mitch McConnell, I thought that was shameful what was reported,” Newsom told MSNBC on Thursday night. “Just completely rolling over and capitulating.”
“Don’t even get me started with the weakness of the current speaker of the House,” he continued. “I mean, they don’t want a deal. Period.”
Newsom later called the GOP a “disgrace” and “pathetically weak.”