'Suits' Stars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht Say Meghan Markle Is Ghosting Them Despite Show's Streaming Success

Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht said they both have not heard from former co-star Meghan Markle.

"I have not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence, and that has been really nice," Macht told The Hollywood Reporter after 134 episodes spanning nine seasons were dropped on the streaming platform to the delight of fans.

When asked the same question, "No, no communication," Adams said before acting like she was calling and joking, "Oh, hold on. There she is. Oh, got to go."

Suits previously set a streaming chart record for most weeks as the No. 1 overall title and has been a hot topic amongst viewers who hope for a reboot in the future.

The Duchess of Sussex, who portrayed paralegal Rachel Zane on the legal drama, said it was "wild" to see the show pull in big numbers again, accumulating 57.7 billion minutes watched in 2023.