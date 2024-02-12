'Suits' Stars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht Say Meghan Markle Is Ghosting Them Despite Show's Streaming Success
Suits stars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht both have not spoken to Meghan Markle in recent weeks despite the show's renewed success after after being added to Netflix, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I have not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence, and that has been really nice," Macht told The Hollywood Reporter after 134 episodes spanning nine seasons were dropped on the streaming platform to the delight of fans.
When asked the same question, "No, no communication," Adams said before acting like she was calling and joking, "Oh, hold on. There she is. Oh, got to go."
Suits previously set a streaming chart record for most weeks as the No. 1 overall title and has been a hot topic amongst viewers who hope for a reboot in the future.
The Duchess of Sussex, who portrayed paralegal Rachel Zane on the legal drama, said it was "wild" to see the show pull in big numbers again, accumulating 57.7 billion minutes watched in 2023.
"It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew," she said at Variety's Power of Women event. "We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit."
"It's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it," Markle added. "But good shows are everlasting."
The spinoff, Suits: LA, has been greenlit for a pilot order at NBCUniversal and will begin production late March in Vancouver, following Ted Black, an ex-federal prosecutor from New York who reinvents himself by taking on cases for the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.
Gina Torres, who played Jessica Pearson, also shared her excitement about the show's record-breaking success while addressing Markle's absence from the reunion at the Golden Globes.
When questioned who texted Markle, Torres responded: "We don't have her number. We just don't so. She'll see. She'll watch. She'll be happy that we're here."
Markle's last episode aired in April 2018, shortly before her nuptials at Windsor Castle.
She and husband Prince Harry now reside in Montecito, California, after stepping down from their senior royal duties in 2020.
Harry has since taken a solo trip to the UK after news broke of his father King Charles' cancer diagnosis.