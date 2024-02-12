'Rich Beggar': Alyssa Milano Slammed For Attending Super Bowl After Pleading For Donations For Son's Baseball Team
Alyssa Milano faced backlash for attending the Super Bowl with her son in Las Vegas only weeks after she set up a GoFundMe page seeking donations for his baseball team, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Milano was branded a "rich beggar" by critics online who called her out for attending the notoriously pricey event after the fundraising scandal.
The Charmed alum shared a snap with her son, Milo Thomas Bugliari, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday to her Instagram. Critics flocked to the comments to slam the actress for allegedly being a grifter after asking for donations and then shelling out big bucks on Super Bowl tickets, which ranged from $950 to $9,500 apiece.
"Wow, donations must have been pretty good" one Instagram user commented.
Another chimed in, "I'm surprised you didn't ask people to donate for your Super Bowl trip. #richbeggar."
"So you have money to take your kid to the Super Bowl but want other people to donate to your son's baseball team?" read another comment.
A third Instagram user wrote, "This is what the gofundme was for!" along with a crying laughing emoji.
The comment apparently got Milano's attention — and she fired back in an attempt to correct trolls.
"Gofundme was not for my son!" Milano replied. "It was for my son’s team and their families. What don’t y’all get?"
Instagram trolls referred to a recent GoFundMe page set up by Milano for her son's baseball team. Titled "Birds 12U Travel Fund," the page asked for donations towards its $10,000 goal to "keep our team competitive."
"Your donation will go to travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families. We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field," the page's bio read.
As of Monday, the GoFundMe proved to be successful and surpassed its goal with a whopping $15,164 in donations.
Despite the successful fundraiser and Milano's attempt to correct the narrative in her Instagram comments, social media users refused to let the issue go.
"You asking for cash up and down the aisle for your son’s baseball cleats…" commented one Instagram user.
While Milano faced backlash over her Super Bowl post, it wasn't the first time she was called out over the GoFundMe, which she created last year on behalf of her second husband David Bugliari.
Milano, who's worth an estimated $10 million, reshared the fundraiser on January 25. On February 1, the actress responded to criticism in an Instagram post.
"Every parent raises money for their child's sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different," Milano captioned the post. "As much as I’d love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip—I can not afford to do so."