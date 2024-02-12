Home > News > Donald Trump 'Wow': MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Crew Stunned by Donald Trump's Many Blunders During 2024 Campaign Rallies Source: MEGA The cast of MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" was left speechless this week after airing a startling montage of Donald Trump’s countless blunders. By: Connor Surmonte Feb. 12 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

The hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe were left speechless after airing a startling montage of Donald Trump’s countless blunders at recent 2024 campaign rallies, RadarOnline.com can report. Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski played the concerning montage on Monday morning to highlight Trump’s many gaffes after Special Counsel Robert Hur created newfound concerns about President Joe Biden’s mental acuity in a bombshell report last week.

Source: MSNBC "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski played the concerning montage on Monday.

The Morning Joe montage launched with Trump slurring his way through a speech about “the rich being given $7,000 subsidies” and how he would have had a “very nice life” if he was not on the 2024 campaign trail. “I didn’t need this,” Trump said in one clip from Pennsylvania on Friday night. “I had a very nice life. Nice Saturday afternoon.”

“I could tell you, if I weren’t doing this, where I would have been, I would have been in a very nice location,” he told the Harrisburg crowd. Skip to another Trump campaign rally in South Carolina on Saturday, and the embattled ex-president warned his supporters about the “danger from within” versus the “danger on the outside of our country.”

Source: MEGA “I know all about the marbles, I can tell you every marble,” Trump said in one clip.

“The danger from within is far greater, in my opinion, than the danger on the outside of our country,” Trump said in Conway, South Carolina. “That’s danger, but this is serious danger. The fascists, the communists, the serious socialists.” Even more startling was the fact that Trump appeared to think that he was facing former President Barack Obama in the 2024 race for the White House rather than President Biden – a mistake Trump has made previously on the campaign trail.

“I hear that they like Obama better,” Trump said on Saturday. “They should like Obama better. You know why? Because he didn’t ask for anything.” “We were like the stupid country of the world,” the 45th president continued. “And we’re not going to be the stupidest country of the world any longer. We’re not going to be.”

Source: MSNBC “Wow,” Scarborough and Brzezinski responded after sharing the Trump montage.

The Morning Joe montage ended on Monday morning with a clip that showed Trump ranting about marbles, tractors, and fears that "they are going to change the name of Pennsylvania" if he loses in November. "I know all about the marbles, I can tell you every marble," Trump said in one clip. "It is incredible how they could have done it years ago without the powerful tractors."

“We have to win in November, or we’re not going to have Pennsylvania,” the former president warned. “They’ll change the name. They’re going to change the name of Pennsylvania.” The Morning Joe co-hosts were left speechless following the Trump montage, and Scarborough and Brzezinski only broke their silence to share one word: “Wow.”

Source: MEGA Joe Biden's mental acuity came under scrutiny against last week after Special Counsel Robert Hur released a damning report about the president.

“Wow,” the pair responded. “When he wasn’t threatening to destroy a nearly 75-year-old global alliance that took down the Soviet Union, Donald Trump seemed downright confused at times over the weekend.” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Morning Joe segment about Trump’s confusion and various blunders came shortly after President Biden faced backlash last week following a report published by Special Counsel Robert Hur.

Hur, who investigated Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, dubbed the 81-year-old president a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” A new poll taken after Hur’s report was released found that 86% of voters think President Biden is too old to seek another term in the White House.

