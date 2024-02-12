WW3 Fears Mount: Donald Trump Sparks New Concerns After 'Encouraging' Russia to Attack NATO Countries
Donald Trump sparked fresh World War 3 concerns this weekend after he “encouraged” Russia to attack certain NATO countries, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump’s shocking remarks came on Saturday during a 2024 campaign rally in South Carolina.
According to the former president-turned-GOP presidential frontrunner, he “encourages” Russia to “do whatever the h--- they want” to NATO countries that fail to spend at least 2% of their gross domestic product on the military.
The 45th president even recounted an alleged conversation he shared with an unspecified president of a NATO country who challenged Trump’s pledge not to defend their country from a potential Russian invasion.
“You didn’t pay, you’re delinquent,” Trump said in South Carolina over the weekend. “No, I would not protect you.”
“In fact, I would encourage [Russia] to do whatever the hell they want,” he added. “You got to pay. You got to pay your bills.”
Trump also called on Congress to stop providing foreign countries aid “without strings attached” before his rally in South Carolina on Saturday.
"FROM THIS POINT FORWARD, ARE YOU LISTENING U.S. SENATE, NO MONEY IN THE FORM OF FOREIGN AID SHOULD BE GIVEN TO ANY COUNTRY UNLESS IT IS DONE AS A LOAN, NOT JUST A GIVEAWAY," he charged on Truth Social.
Trump’s remarks sparked concerns across the political spectrum, leading even Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov to release a short statement about the ex-president’s startling comments.
“I am still Putin’s press secretary, but not Trump’s,” Peskov responded.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden called his predecessor’s remarks “appalling and dangerous.” Biden also called Trump’s comments “predictable.”
“Sadly, they are also predictable coming from a man who is promising to rule as a dictator like the ones he praises on day one if he returns to the Oval Office,” President Biden in a statement on Sunday.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also dismissed Trump’s concerning remarks in South Carolina on Saturday.
Stoltenberg insisted that NATO was “ready and able” to defend its allies and that any attack – be it from Russia or another enemy – would be met with a “united and forceful” response.
“Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the United States, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk,” Stoltenberg said in a statement.
“I expect that regardless of who wins the presidential election the U.S. will remain a strong and committed NATO Ally,” Stoltenberg added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s remarks on Saturday in South Carolina would not be the first time that the ex-president appeared to side with Vladimir Putin and Russia over America’s own Western and NATO allies.