'Out of Touch': Alyssa Milano Faces Backlash Over $10k Fundraiser for Son's Baseball Team
Alyssa Milano may have struck out when she asked her followers to donate to a fundraiser seeking $10,000 for her son's baseball team so they can afford to go to Cooperstown for a big tournament among other expenses.
The Charmed star is being dragged on X, formerly Twitter, after sharing a link to a GoFundMe in hopes of keeping the 12-person team competitive.
As of Friday, nearly $8k has been raised and the highest contribution was $351, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Baseball is life and our teammates are our brothers. Baseball gives us purpose and we are driven to be our very best. In order to compete, we must raise funds," the description stated. "Your donation will go to travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families."
"We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field," the organizer added.
While many people loved the cause and felt it was a thoughtful gesture for the boys, there were several taking to social media to sound off about Milano not footing the bill.
"Imagine being so out of touch that you ask your followers to contribute money to your child's trip when you have a net worth of 10 million dollars. This is gross. Pay for it your own damn self," one critic wrote.
"Asking for uniform donations while the average person struggles to afford groceries," another wrote. "Just a reminder: Alyssa Milano and her husband are both multi-millionaires. They could pay for the entire trip for the whole team without batting an eye!" a third wrote, referencing her spouse, David Bugliari.
A fourth went against the grain by defending Milano and the fundraiser, writing, "Maybe they are trying to instill a sense of responsibility having them earn it, not just receive it. Isn't this something we want to teach all youth, no matter who their family is?"
The Mistresses star posted a link to the fundraiser on her X account which has 3.4 million followers alongside the message, "Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here."
Some noted Milano's name was not in the list of visible donors, although there were several who opted to keep their contributions under wraps with the "anonymous" label so there is a chance she could be among those.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Milano for comment.