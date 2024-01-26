'Out of Touch': Alyssa Milano Faces Backlash Over $10k Fundraiser for Son's Baseball Team

While many people loved the cause and felt it was a thoughtful gesture for the boys, there were several taking to social media to sound off about Milano not footing the bill.

"Imagine being so out of touch that you ask your followers to contribute money to your child's trip when you have a net worth of 10 million dollars. This is gross. Pay for it your own damn self," one critic wrote.

"Asking for uniform donations while the average person struggles to afford groceries," another wrote. "Just a reminder: Alyssa Milano and her husband are both multi-millionaires. They could pay for the entire trip for the whole team without batting an eye!" a third wrote, referencing her spouse, David Bugliari.

A fourth went against the grain by defending Milano and the fundraiser, writing, "Maybe they are trying to instill a sense of responsibility having them earn it, not just receive it. Isn't this something we want to teach all youth, no matter who their family is?"