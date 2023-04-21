Not 'Charmed': TV Sisters Rose McGowan & Alyssa Milano Still Brewing War Against Each Other 17 Years After Show Ends

"The two were at each other's throats by the time Charmed went off the air, and things have only gotten worse since then," blabbed a source. Things are SO bad between them that Milano refused to attend a cast reunion at a 1990s pop culture convention in Connecticut last month.

"Alyssa begged out when she learned Rose would be there," the insider spilled.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Rose and Alyssa's reps for comment.