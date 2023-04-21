Your tip
Not 'Charmed': TV Sisters Rose McGowan & Alyssa Milano Still Brewing War Against Each Other 17 Years After Show Ends

rose mcgowan alyssa milano feud charmed s convention
By:

Apr. 21 2023

Witchy TV sisters Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano are hardly Charmed with each other — in fact, their feud burns hot 17 years after the fantasy show was canceled and they went their separate ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The two were at each other's throats by the time Charmed went off the air, and things have only gotten worse since then," blabbed a source. Things are SO bad between them that Milano refused to attend a cast reunion at a 1990s pop culture convention in Connecticut last month.

"Alyssa begged out when she learned Rose would be there," the insider spilled.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Rose and Alyssa's reps for comment.

rose mcgowan alyssa milano feud charmed s convention
The actresses took potshots at each other for years, but the war exploded in 2018 when Rose, 49, called Milano's husband — powerful Creative Artists Agency agent David Bugliari — "part of the pimp problem" in Hollywood.

Her insults didn't stop there.

rose mcgowan alyssa milano feud charmed s convention
She also Alyssa, 50, a "f------ fraud" for her alleged efforts to further the #MeToo Movement and further blasted her supposed diva behavior for making the Charmed set "toxic AF."

"You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed," McGowan tweeted after Alyssa called her out over politics.

Rose McGowan

"You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, 'They don’t pay me enough to do this s---!'" she claimed. "Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f------- fraud."

In response, Milano blocked Rose on Twitter.

rose mcgowan alyssa milano feud charmed s convention
While McGowan's relationship with her ex-TV sister isn't charmed, the same can't be said for her famous friends. Rose took advantage of Alyssa's no-show by dangling her friendship with her Jawbreaker costars, Rebecca Gayheart and Julie Benz.

alyssa
McGowan stopped to pose with her on-screen high school besties to the delight of fans, who still follow the 1999 cult classic 24 years after its release.

