Princess Diana's Former Butler Warns Prince Harry to 'Lay Off' Sister-in-law Kate Middleton: 'He Has to Be Careful'
Prince Harry was warned to “lay off” his sister-in-law Kate Middleton this week by Princess Diana’s former butler, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come amid the royal family’s unending drama, the late Princess Diana’s ex-butler warned Harry to “lay off” Princess Kate and Prince William.
Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, warned the Duke of Sussex this week during an exclusive interview with the New York Post.
Burrell reportedly worked for Harry’s late mother for roughly ten years before her devastating death in 1997, and Burrell compared Kate’s life as a royal to that of Princess Diana’s.
“I understand why they are upset, because Kate went to great lengths to find out if a royal life was for her and it caused her issues, but they both worked it out and she committed herself to a life of public service,” Diana’s former butler explained on Wednesday.
“This wasn’t a case of fitting the mold – it’s a case of finding the right person to do the job,” Burrell continued. “Harry has got a nerve to say that because his mother was pressured into an arranged marriage and made to fit the mold.”
“Harry is not always the sharpest tool in the box, so he should lay off Kate and William,” Burrell warned. “Kate is doing an amazing job.”
Meanwhile, Princess Diana’s former butler also warned the Duke of Sussex to “be careful about attacking the royal family” because Prince Harry will “come to regret” the attacks.
“He has to be careful about attacking the royal family,” Burrell said. “Meghan and Harry have forgotten their only unique selling point is being royal, so why are they trying to destroy the institution?”
“It doesn’t make sense,” he concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have fought with the royal family ever since the renegade couple left the Firm in January 2020.
The royal family drama reached a boiling point in late 2022 and early 2023 with the release of Harry & Meghan on Netflix and the release of the duke’s bombshell tell-all memoir, Spare.
But while Harry’s decision to publish Spare created several new problems among the members of the royal family, Burrell warned this week that Meghan Markle would “inevitably” release a similar bombshell tell-all book of her own.
“I am waiting for Meghan to release her own memoir,” Burrell told the Post.
“She is inevitably going to write her side of the story because of how absent she was from Spare,” he continued, “and that is because she is penning her memoir and telling it from a woman’s perspective.”
“There’s going to be another bomb in the House of Windsor,” Burrell concluded. “Another explosion will go off when we find out that she is going to publish, and she will.”