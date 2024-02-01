Princess Diana's Former Butler Warns Prince Harry to 'Lay Off' Sister-in-law Kate Middleton: 'He Has to Be Careful'

In the latest development to come amid the royal family’s unending drama , the late Princess Diana’s ex-butler warned Harry to “lay off” Princess Kate and Prince William .

Burrell reportedly worked for Harry’s late mother for roughly ten years before her devastating death in 1997, and Burrell compared Kate’s life as a royal to that of Princess Diana’s.

Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell , warned the Duke of Sussex this week during an exclusive interview with the New York Post .

“I understand why they are upset, because Kate went to great lengths to find out if a royal life was for her and it caused her issues, but they both worked it out and she committed herself to a life of public service,” Diana’s former butler explained on Wednesday.

“This wasn’t a case of fitting the mold – it’s a case of finding the right person to do the job,” Burrell continued. “Harry has got a nerve to say that because his mother was pressured into an arranged marriage and made to fit the mold.”