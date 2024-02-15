Diddy Hires Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyer to Fight Sexual Assault Accuser in Court
Sean "Diddy" Combs has hired a lawyer known for not shying away from the public spotlight to help him fight off one of his sexual assault accusers. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal the embattled music mogul, 54, added Bobbi Sternheim to his legal team. The female attorney is best known for representing Jeffrey Epstein's right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell, in her sex trafficking trial.
The paperwork was filed in New York on Thursday, showing that Maxwell's ex-lawyer gladly accepted the role and will be representing Diddy against his accuser, who claimed he, ex-Bad Boy president Harve Pierre, and a third man took turns sexually assaulting her in 2003.
Unfortunately for Diddy, Maxwell's legal team lost her trial. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of recruiting and grooming young girls for Epstein's not-so-secret sex ring. Sternheim made some colorful remarks about Maxwell's victims that did not go over in with public opinion.
Reporter Meghann Cuniff was the first to break the news.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Diddy demanded the identity of his accuser — known as only Jane Doe — be revealed after she asked to continue using the pseudonym out of fear for her safety.
She provided photos obtained by this outlet of the night in question as alleged proof that she met Diddy and was at his NYC recording studio, which she claimed was where the alleged assault took place.
Doe accused the Bad Boy for Life rapper of taking turns raping her when she was in 11th grade. She also accused Diddy of piling her with drugs after she was trafficked across state lines.
Doe claimed that she met Pierre and the "third assailant" at a lounge in Detriot before jumping on a private jet with them to meet Diddy.
"Before they left for the private jet, Mr. Pierre smoked crack cocaine in a bathroom at the lounge, in which he also sexually assaulted Ms. Doe by forcing her to give him oral sex," the lawsuit read.
Once at Diddy's studio, she alleged she was given "copious amounts of drugs and alcohol" until she "became more and more inebriated."
"While at the studio, Ms. Doe was gang raped by Mr. Combs, the Third Assailant and Mr. Pierre, in that order," she claimed in the bombshell suit.
She alleged she "did not consent to having sex with Mr. Combs" in the bathroom, "but he continued thrusting." At one point, Jane Doe claimed he "asked her to squeeze his nipples as hard as she could to help him ‘get off.’" When she allegedly turned around to face him, the rapper "turned her back around and continued to rape her."
Doe also alleged that when she looked in the bathroom mirror, she noticed that Diddy had traded places with the third man, who was reportedly raping her from behind while she was slipping in and out of consciousness.
Doe was the third woman to come forward after Diddy settled the explosive assault lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie.
Diddy denied the accusations and claimed the four women were out for paydays.
"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," he said in a statement after Doe's lawsuit was filed. "I will fight for my name, my family, and my truth."