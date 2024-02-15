Diddy Hires Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyer to Fight Sexual Assault Accuser in Court

The paperwork was filed in New York on Thursday, showing that Maxwell's ex-lawyer gladly accepted the role and will be representing Diddy against his accuser, who claimed he, ex-Bad Boy president Harve Pierre, and a third man took turns sexually assaulting her in 2003.

Unfortunately for Diddy, Maxwell's legal team lost her trial. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of recruiting and grooming young girls for Epstein's not-so-secret sex ring. Sternheim made some colorful remarks about Maxwell's victims that did not go over in with public opinion.

Reporter Meghann Cuniff was the first to break the news.