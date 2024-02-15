Fox News' 'Gutfeld!' Beats Jon Stewart's Much-hyped 'Daily Show' Return in Ratings With 2.2M Total Viewers

Greg Gutfeld's Fox News show Gutfeld! more than doubled the ratings that Jon Stewart received with his return to Comedy Central's The Daily Show this week, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

In a surprising development to come after Stewart returned to The Daily Show on Monday night after leaving the show in 2015, this outlet learned that only 930,000 viewers tuned in to Comedy Central to watch the host’s first episode back after nearly nine years.