Shacking Up: Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Moves Into His Home After One Year of Dating
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, have taken their relationship to the next level and are now living together, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pitt, 60, was first romantically linked to the jewelry executive, 34, in November 2022. Now, sources reveal de Ramon has moved into Pitt's home.
A source connected to de Ramon said the move is "pretty recent," and the jewelry designer still has her own home.
"They are going very strong and she is happier than ever," the insider told People.
Before moving in together, Pitt and de Ramon hit another relationship milestone when she recently joined Pitt and his friends on a "very low key" trip to Paris to celebrate the actor's 60th birthday in December.
While the relationship is "going very strong," the pair have yet to make their red-carpet debut, although they have been seen in public together.
The couple was spotted at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last week. During the event, Pitt presented pal Bradley Cooper with Outstanding Performer of the Year. Pitt and de Ramon skipped the red carpet but were pictured sitting next to each other in the audience.
While the Fight Club star may be committed to his new relationship, he still has legal matters to settle in his never-ending divorce battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the exes turned over a list of their financial statements, income, expenses, and other financial documents to one another. The move marked the necessary step in the court signing off on their divorce.
While Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 following a heated argument aboard a private plane, the former couple have been duking it out in court ever since.
Jolie alleged that an intoxicated Pitt became physical with her and some of their children on the plane. Authorities investigated the incident and no charges were brought against the actor.
The actress eventually sued the FBI and demanded documents from the investigation to be released, claiming she learned that her ex would not face charges through headlines instead of investigators. Jolie's federal lawsuit is still pending.
Jolie and Pitt married in 2014. The Maleficent star and Pitt share six children.