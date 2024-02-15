Patrick Mahomes 'Planned' the Private Dinner Party Held After Kansas City Shooting for Travis Kelce and Teammates
Travis Kelce wasn't the only Super Bowl LVIII champion to hit the town on Wednesday night, only hours after the terrifying Kansas City parade shooting. The Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to the same private dinner party, RadarOnline.com has learned, but he's not getting the backlash his linebacker experienced from his attendance.
As this outlet reported, what was supposed to be a joyous occasion to celebrate the NFL team's third Super Bowl victory in five years turned deadly when shooters opened fire into the crowd of fans on the west side of Union Station on Wednesday afternoon. At least one person died, who was later identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 44-year-old mother of two, and more than 21 were injured, some with life-threatening wounds.
While the Chiefs' players, coaches, staffers, and family members were at the parade and rally, the team released a statement after the horrific tragedy to reveal that they were all safe and accounted for. While the senseless act ruined countless lives in seconds, it didn't stop Kelce or Mahomes from going out in public later that evening.
Not only did Mahomes attend the get-together at Granfalloon Restaurant And Bar in K.C., but he orchestrated the whole thing, according to several sources, who told TMZ that the quarterback was the one who rented the place out.
It's important to note that Mahomes allegedly got the idea after the Super Bowl win, with the insiders sharing this was a pre-planned celebration for the team way before the shooting.
Police were on hand at the restaurant for crowd control — and while Mahomes may have planned the event, it doesn't appear that he was taking smiling selfies with cops like his buddy Kelce.
Taylor Swift's boyfriend got slammed after photos emerged showing him flashing his pearly whites and holding up a peace sign with men in uniforms outside the restaurant just hours after the horror show.
While several people agreed that Kelce snapping selfies wasn't a good look, others are applauding the pair for not letting the shooters win.
"How do any of you even know the atmosphere inside their private event? It entirely possible that while planned as a party (may have just been a private dinner) they were also decompressing with their friends and family after the tragedy. I bet the Govenor ate dinner out too," one person wrote on X.
"I have no problems with them continue on their plans.. Did the mayors, the governors cancel all their evening plans? How about the owners of the chiefs?" shared another. "I’m sure they sent thoughts and prayers before they went out. Nobody else does a damn thing about gun violence so why are 2 football players held to a higher standard?" a third wrote.