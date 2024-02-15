NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Bryant Sued for $30k in Alleged Unpaid Child Support, Ex Wants Him Thrown in Jail

The ex of NeNe Leakes ' troubled son, Bryson Bryant , wants him tossed in jail again after claiming he owes her just under $30k in alleged unpaid child support. Symone Davis — whose real name is Erin S. Davis — filed a lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com against Bryson, in which she accused him of failing to pay his court-ordered monthly child support of $708 after being legally declared their son Blaze 's biological dad nearly four years ago.

A judge declared Bryson was Blaze's biological father in July 2020 and ordered him to pay $708 in monthly child support, court records show.

"In the prior Order the Respondent was ordered to pay Petitioner $708.00 per month beginning August 1, 2020 in child support, and, as of this time owes to Petitioner the following amount of $29,736.00," the lawsuit filed in Gwinett County, GA, on February 2 reads.

However, Symone claims that Bryson hasn't paid her a dime in child support, which was supposed to begin on August 1, 2020, and now the amount has inflated to a whopping $29,736.

Symone says Bryson's "able to perform what the Court ordered as to his child support obligations" and his "refusal to do so is willful." That's why she's not only demanding her money, but she's also asking the judge to lock him up in jail.

"The Respondent should be held in contempt and incarcerated for failure to comply with the Court's Order," the docs state.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to NeNe's rep for comment.