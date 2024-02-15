Odell Beckham Jr. Partied at Star-Studded Strip Club Bash With 'Ton of Girls' Hours Before Date With Kim Kardashian

It appears the reality star-turned-SKIMS founder and athlete are still going strong as Kardashian and Beckham Jr. were also seen together at a party for the Grammys in West Hollywood not long ago.

"They both arrived at Birds Street Club in West Hollywood separately but got a table with Khloé and were openly kissing and getting cozy," an insider told the outlet. "Plenty of guests saw them together but it was the perfect date place because it's a private members club with a strict no-photo policy."

On Feb. 10, Kardashian and Beckham Jr. were spotted walking together at The Wynn, all but confirming reports of their romance after news broke in September that the two had been "hanging out."