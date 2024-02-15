Your tip
Odell Beckham Jr. Partied at Star-Studded Strip Club Bash With 'Ton of Girls' Hours Before Date With Kim Kardashian

odell beckham jr partied strip club girls before kim kardashian date pp
Source: MEGA; News Licensing / MEGA

Three sources said they saw Odell Beckham Jr. at the Spearmint Rhino in Las Vegas on Friday night over Super Bowl weekend.

Feb. 15 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

NFL baller Odell Beckham Jr. was the center of attention at a star-studded strip club event one day before he was spotted with Kim Kardashian in Sin City, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Three sources said they saw the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver make an appearance at the Spearmint Rhino in Las Vegas on Friday night during Super Bowl weekend.

"Metro Boomin was DJing," said one tipster, who told The U.S. Sun that Beckham Jr. "was with a crew in there partying secretly."

"Meek Mill and a bunch of celebrities showed up," they dished.

A separate partygoer who was at the venue confirmed they saw the former Los Angeles Rams player at the club and a "ton of girls" had their eyes on Odell.

Source: Jerry Jackson/TNS/Newscom/The Mega Agency

It appears the reality star-turned-SKIMS founder and athlete are still going strong as Kardashian and Beckham Jr. were also seen together at a party for the Grammys in West Hollywood not long ago.

"They both arrived at Birds Street Club in West Hollywood separately but got a table with Khloé and were openly kissing and getting cozy," an insider told the outlet. "Plenty of guests saw them together but it was the perfect date place because it's a private members club with a strict no-photo policy."

On Feb. 10, Kardashian and Beckham Jr. were spotted walking together at The Wynn, all but confirming reports of their romance after news broke in September that the two had been "hanging out."

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

At the time, multiple sources confirmed Beckham and his longtime model girlfriend Lauren Wood had called it quits.

Kardashian, who previously dated Pete Davidson, was married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2021. He has since moved on with wife Bianca Censori.

A new report claims there could be co-parenting drama brewing as Kardashian has allegedly told West to make Censori "cover up" when she's around their four children.

Source: MEGA

"Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids," one insider told the Daily Mail. "She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that."

As we previously reported, the Yeezy fashion designer has defended posting his wife's risque snaps on Instagram. "Ima post my wife as much as I want bro," he said. "I decided to make myself happy and I'm happy with that."

