Brad Pitt Believes Russian Oligarch Paid Angelina Jolie 8-Figure Sum For Her Stake in French Winery

Brad Pitt revealed Angelina Jolie was allegedly paid over $60 million by a Russian oligarch for her stake in the French winery they had purchased while married — as the actor continued his court fight to undo his ex-wife's sale.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Pitt demanded the oligarch, Yuri Shefler, not be allowed to escape his bombshell lawsuit over the $164 million French estate named Chateau Miraval.