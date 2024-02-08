Brad Pitt Believes Russian Oligarch Paid Angelina Jolie 8-Figure Sum For Her Stake in French Winery
Brad Pitt revealed Angelina Jolie was allegedly paid over $60 million by a Russian oligarch for her stake in the French winery they had purchased while married — as the actor continued his court fight to undo his ex-wife's sale.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Pitt demanded the oligarch, Yuri Shefler, not be allowed to escape his bombshell lawsuit over the $164 million French estate named Chateau Miraval.
Pitt and Jolie purchased the estate while they were together with the plan to turn it into a wine business and pass it down to their children. The actor said he invested a substantial amount of time and money into the project.
Pitt said his efforts led to the company becoming profitable. The couple split in 2016 but talks about Jolie selling her stake in the winery didn’t take place until 2021.
At the time, Jolie told Pitt she wanted out of the business. The actor agreed to buy her out or find a third party.
Pitt and his business associates hashed out a deal to pay Jolie $54 million for her interest in Miraval. Sources close to Jolie claimed the deal fell apart after her accusations of domestic violence against Pitt in their divorce were leaked to the public.
Jolie said she worked out a deal with Shelfer to buy her stake. Pitt said Jolie had previously promised not to sell her interest in the company without his approval. Jolie denied this claim.
Pitt accused Jolie of selling her stake to Shelfer due to his alleged ties to Putin’s inner circle. He believed she thought it would tarnish the business’ brand. Shelfer claimed he opposes Putin and has been reportedly exiled from Russia for decades.
To make matters worse, Pitt said Shelfer and his business associates attempted a “hostile” takeover of Miraval. He sued demanding the court void Jolie’s sale to Stoli.
In response, Nouvel, the company that Shelfer purchased from Jolie, filed a $250 million lawsuit against Pitt accusing him of wasting Miraval’s assets on vanity projects.
Shelfer and his team claimed Pitt had blocked them from accessing information about the company — which had prevented them from being able to make important decisions or have a say in matters.
Recently, Shelfer demanded all claims against him be dismissed. He said had no ties to California — where Pitt filed the lawsuit.
He claimed to have had limited contact with Jolie and her team about the sale. Shelfer admitted to sending 5 texts to Jolie — two before the sale and three after the deal closed.
He argued he should not have to defend himself in California.
Now, Pitt fired back. He argued, “Document after document produced in this action demonstrates that Defendant Yuri Shefler personally orchestrated the unlawful California transaction at the heart of this case.”
He said Shelfer and Stoli had first reached out to him after his split from Jolie. He said Stoli made an unsolicited bid for Miraval in the immediate aftermath of the couple’s separation.
“That overture—which involved a bizarre offer directly from Shefler to sell one of his jets to Pitt on “very attractive terms”—went nowhere,” the motion read.
Pitt said, “But Jolie took up Stoli’s renewed outreach and began secretly negotiating a sale of her stake in Miraval.” He said the fact that Stoli had California lawyers during the negotiations with Jolie should be evidence that Shefler DOES have ties to California.
In his motion, Pitt revealed he believed Jolie sold her stake to Stoli for $64 million.
“Vindictively, Jolie never gave Pitt a chance to match the higher offer, which he has a contractual right to do through Mondo Bongo and which he would have done,” his lawsuit read.
Pitt said Shefler and Stoli rushed to send out a press release about the sale BEFORE he even knew about the deal.
“Pitt only learned of the deal with Shefler’s Stoli Group, which purported to invite strangers into his family home and business, when it was announced publicly,” the motion read.
The actor demanded Shelfer be forced to answer to the suit. A judge has yet to rule.
RadarOnline.com obtained the 2021 email Jolie sent to Pitt informing her she wanted out of the business.
It read, “In the past four years I have seen lots of inconsiderate behavior, money spent in ways that I would not have approved, and decisions made that I was not consulted on. I’ve been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children.”
“Most of all, I was shaken by the recent imagery that was released to sell the alcohol. I find it irresponsible and not something I would want the children to see. It reminded me of painful times,” Jolie said. “All of this tells me very clearly that the vision you and the others in the business have is not one I can share. I do not feel I can be involved, publicly or privately, in a business based on alcohol, when alcoholic behavior harmed our family so deeply."