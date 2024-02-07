Pitt Exposed: Brad Accused of 'Volatile' Behavior on 'Legends of the Fall' Set by Film's Director
Director Ed Zwick said actor Brad Pitt's alleged "volatile" behavior on the set of the 1994 film Legends of the Fall.
Zwick claimed Pitt would get riled up during the making of the Western and recounts an incident where it was producer Marshall Herskovitz's responsibility to calm Pitt down, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It was the first augury of the deeper springs of emotion roiling inside Brad. He seems easygoing at first, but he can be volatile when riled, as I was to be reminded more than once as shooting began and we took each other's measure," Zwick wrote in his new book, Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood.
The director, known for helming films such as Blood Diamond with Leonardo DiCaprio and The Last Samurai with Tom Cruise, admitted his relationship with Pitt became strained due to the actor's edginess when portraying emotionally charged scenes.
Zwick claimed he pushed Pitt to reveal his true emotions, but the Fight Club actor resisted. He revealed, "The more I pushed Brad to reveal himself, the more he resisted. So, I kept pushing and Brad pushed back."
The tension between Zwick and Pitt came to a head one day when Zwick gave Pitt a direction in front of the crew, which he now admitted was a provocative move on his part. This led to Pitt allegedly throwing a chair, reflecting the intense nature of their relationship.
Zwick was angry at Pitt's reluctance to trust him and his performance. Despite their numerous blowups during the making of the film, Zwick emphasized that he and Pitt would always make up.
The director acknowledged that Pitt is forthright and straightforward and has always been fully committed to delivering his best performance.
Legends of the Fall is a film based on Jim Harrison's novella and features an ensemble cast that includes Anthony Hopkins, Aidan Quinn, Julia Ormond, and Henry Thomas.
The epic Western follows a father and his three sons as they live in the remote plains of Montana in the early 20th century. The film received three Academy Award nominations and won for Best Cinematography.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Pitt is still dealing with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's "campaign for vengeance."
Nearly two months after the doomed duo's seven-year divorce was finalized, Jolie slammed retired Los Angeles judge John W. Ouderkirk in a two-page letter to California's Governor Gavin Newsom — alleging he was "biased" in favor of the superstar because he had business relationships with Pitt's attorneys.
The letter was written in support of a bill requiring domestic violence training for judges, mediators, and other court professionals on the effects of child abuse and trauma.
"Angie has previously accused Brad of child abuse, so her support for this issue can be seen as a not too thinly veiled shot at her ex-husband," one insider told The National Enquirer.