Pitt Exposed: Brad Accused of 'Volatile' Behavior on 'Legends of the Fall' Set by Film's Director

"It was the first augury of the deeper springs of emotion roiling inside Brad. He seems easygoing at first, but he can be volatile when riled, as I was to be reminded more than once as shooting began and we took each other's measure," Zwick wrote in his new book, Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood.

The director, known for helming films such as Blood Diamond with Leonardo DiCaprio and The Last Samurai with Tom Cruise, admitted his relationship with Pitt became strained due to the actor's edginess when portraying emotionally charged scenes.

Zwick claimed he pushed Pitt to reveal his true emotions, but the Fight Club actor resisted. He revealed, "The more I pushed Brad to reveal himself, the more he resisted. So, I kept pushing and Brad pushed back."