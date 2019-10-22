Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘E.T.’ Child Actor Henry Thomas Arrested For DUI, Booked Into Oregon Jail Police found star, 48, passed out behind the wheel of his car.

Henry Thomas, the actor who played Elliott in the 1982 movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, has been arrested for driving under the influence.

RadarOnline.com has learned Thomas, 48, was arrested on Monday, October 21, in Oregon after an individual saw him parked in the middle of the lane of travel in Tualatin, and alerted authorities.

The witness called 911 around 8:38 p.m. to report the incident, Sergeant Cooper of Tillamook County Sheriff’s office confirmed to Radar.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Thomas passed out behind the wheel. When they woke him up, he showed signs of being intoxicated. Officers made the actor — who also starred in The Haunting of Hill House — take a field sobriety test before taking him into custody.

“He was subject to a breathalyzer. I can’t get into the specifics, but he we did find probable cause to arrest him,” Sergeant Cooper said.

He was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces a misdemeanor DUI charge.

The Sergeant said Thomas is still in jail as of now, but is set to be released soon.