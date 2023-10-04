According to the New York Post, Ormond claims that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1995 after a business dinner.

She alleges that she was "lured" into a private room where Weinstein asked her to give him a massage. He then reportedly climbed on top of her, masturbated, and forced her to perform oral sex.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond star allegedly disclosed the incident to her agents at CAA, Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, but they advised her against speaking out and did not provide her with protection.

Ormond is suing the talent agency for negligence and breach of fiduciary duty, as well as Disney and Miramax for negligent supervision and retention.

Disney had acquired Miramax, the film production office founded by Weinstein and his brother Bob, in the 1990s.