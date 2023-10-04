British Actress Julia Ormond Sues Harvey Weinstein, CAA, Disney and Miramax in Sexual Battery Lawsuit
Witches of East End actress Julia Ormond has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, the Walt Disney Company, Miramax, and talent agency CAA for alleged sexual battery and enabling of abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in the New York Supreme Court.
According to the New York Post, Ormond claims that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1995 after a business dinner.
She alleges that she was "lured" into a private room where Weinstein asked her to give him a massage. He then reportedly climbed on top of her, masturbated, and forced her to perform oral sex.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond star allegedly disclosed the incident to her agents at CAA, Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, but they advised her against speaking out and did not provide her with protection.
Ormond is suing the talent agency for negligence and breach of fiduciary duty, as well as Disney and Miramax for negligent supervision and retention.
Disney had acquired Miramax, the film production office founded by Weinstein and his brother Bob, in the 1990s.
In a statement, Ormond's attorneys said, "Our client has suffered tremendously both personally and professionally due to the assault by Harvey Weinstein, and the failure from Disney, Miramax and CAA to prevent it and to appropriately respond when she reported what happened."
"She feels completely betrayed by CAA for its knowing disregard for her safety and well-being and looks forward to holding accountable the people and institutions that enabled Harvey Weinstein's horrific and predatory behavior," Ormond's reps continued.
Ormond herself expressed gratitude to the women who have spoken out before her and highlighted the need for accountability from enablers. She believes that Weinstein could not have committed these acts without the support of others.
Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape.
Ormond's decision to come forward publicly after all these years is driven by a desire for systemic change and accountability.
In an interview, she stated, "Not only did I wrestle with what happened to me, but I really wrestled with the fact that other people were hurt. And they knew."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Weinstein has maintained his innocence and claimed the California-based case he was convicted of was a "setup."
"I maintain that I'm innocent. I never raped or sexually assaulted Jane Doe 1. I never knew this woman, and the fact is she doesn't know me. This is about money," the former movie mogul told the court.