Florida Teacher Accused of Predatory Behavior by 30 Students Following Back-to-Back Arrests for Alleged Inappropriate Relationships

A Florida high school teacher's history of disturbing predatory behavior was exposed following back-to-back arrests over alleged inappropriate relationships with several students, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Arin Hankerd, 43, was employed as a gym teacher at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, Florida, when he was arrested on February 30 for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student in January.

Since his February arrest, at least 30 additional women have come forward claiming to be victims of Hankerd.