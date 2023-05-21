California High School's Female 'Teacher of the Year' Busted for Allegedly Having Sex with 16-Year-Old Student

A California high school teacher has been arrested on allegations of engaging in "sexual activity" with an underage male student, RadarOnline.com has learned.

She was booked into the Central Detention Center and is currently being held on $30,000 bail.

According to the SB County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old math teacher Tracy Vanderhulst from Yucaipa High School in San Bernardino County was taken into custody Thursday night.

The 16-year-old male victim is not believed to be a current student at the school. However, police said they are still investigating and are seeking any additional potential victims of Vanderhulst's alleged misconduct.

Vanderhulst joined the school faculty in 2013 and was recognized as the school's "Teacher of the Year" in 2017, according to Yucaipa High School's Facebook page.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said prosecutors were reviewing the evidence and deciding whether to file criminal charges against the teacher.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an alleged inappropriate relationship between the faculty member and a 16-year-old male student at the school on Thursday, May 18. During their investigation, they identified Vanderhulst as the suspect and took her into custody.

The case shocked the small community of Yucaipa, where Vanderhulst had a highly respected reputation as a teacher and mentor. Many revered her for her mentorship of promising young students and her tireless work as an advocate for her students.

The Yucaipa High School principal at the time also said Vanderhulst "epitomizes the educator so many desire to be. She is the kind and innovative teacher from whom we hope our children will grow; the educator who strives to engage all of her students from her intervention classes to her honors classes."