Awkward: Brad Pitt Runs Into Angelina Jolie's Father and Brother During Date With GF Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt ran into Angelina Jolie’s father and brother during a low-key date night with his new girlfriend over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an awkward development to come as Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 48, remain in the throes of their ugly and ongoing divorce battle, the Bullet Train star reportedly ran into his ex’s father, actor Jon Voight, and brother, James Haven, in Los Angeles on Friday night.
According to the Sun, Pitt and his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, attended an art show for director Bennett Miller at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills when they came face-to-face with the Moneyball actor’s former in-laws.
While some attendees said that the interaction was “amicable,” others said the run-in was “awkward” because the room where Miller’s art show was held was “not a big space.”
"Plenty of people noticed how awkward it was that Brad was in the same room as Ange's family, and it's not a big space,” one witness told the Sun.
"I'm told James was amicable and acknowledged Brad, but I didn't see them talking, and they mostly stood apart for the duration of the event speaking with friends,” the source added.
Britney Spears’ ex, Sam Asghari, was also reportedly at the art show in Beverly Hills on Friday night. Asghari was spotted talking to both Pitt and Jolie’s father and brother.
"Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari was also there and went up and asked for a selfie with Brad, mentioning how much the singer loved him," an attendee revealed.
"He then switched sides and went over and was seen chatting to James and Jon for a while,” they added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pitt and de Ramon’s awkward run-in with Jolie’s family over the weekend came as the former Hollywood couple remain engaged in a nasty divorce battle that has reportedly cost each party millions of dollars.
The run-in also came shortly after it was revealed that Jolie “cut ties” with her father and brother back in May amid her divorce from Pitt.
Flash forward to November, and Voight, 85, criticized Jolie after she accused Israel of “deliberately” killing children in Gaza amid its war against Hamas.
The National Treasure actor said that he was “disappointed” in his daughter and appeared to defend Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
“I’m very disappointed my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God’s honor, God’s truth,” Voight said in November.
“This is justice for God’s children of the holy land, Israel,” he continued. “The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people. This is war. It’s not going to be what the left thinks. Israel was attacked by inhumane terror.”
Jolie’s brother also recently opened up about his relationship with his superstar sister. Haven said that he has “set up [his] life” to “protect” Jolie as she continues her divorce battle against Pitt.
"That's where it all started, it started with the protection of her and her children – my nieces and nephews,” Haven said during an interview earlier this month.
"I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation," he continued. "I want to be there for them or for her – whatever she's going through."