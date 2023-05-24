Your tip
'They've Lost Contact': Angelina Jolie Cuts Ties With Estranged Father Jon Voight and Brother After Brad Pitt Divorce Trauma

Source: mega
May 24 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Angelina Jolie cut off contact with estranged father Jon Voight and brother James Haven as she grapples with the trauma of her divorce, RadarOnline.com has earned.

The Eternals actress briefly reconnected with Voight during her exhausting, still-ongoing legal battle with ex Brad Pitt, but it appears they are now taking more time apart.

angerlina jolie james
Source: mega

A source said that despite their family reunion, "they've lost contact again."

Jolie was only a toddler when Voight and her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, parted ways and the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star praised her mother for taking the reins and raising her and Haven on her own with financial support from Voight.

james jon voight
Source: mega

Jon Voight with son James

"She would have thrived as a grandmother," Jolie said of her late mom. "I know how much she would have contributed to [my kids'] lives and I am sad they will miss out on that. I would give anything for her to be with me at this time. I've needed her. I talk to her often in my mind and try to think what she might say and how she might guide me."

Jolie and Voight had been estranged for almost a decade before they reconciled in 2010, but he sang her praises as a doting parent in the years to follow.

angelina james
Source: mega

Angelina Jolie with brother James

"She loves her kids, she's always involved with them, always concerned for them," he told reporters while attending the seventh annual Gold Meets Golden gala in 2020.

Jolie's once-loving sibling relationship with Haven has also since fallen apart, despite him being "her touchstone for many years." Insiders said that he moved into Jolie's abode following her contentious split from Pitt, but "they've recently had a falling out."

angelina brad
Source: mega

"Now James and Jon are closer than ever, and Angie's left out," claimed a family insider.

"Angie used to have such a vibrant, adventurous spirit, but her light has really dimmed in the past few years," said a source. "Hopefully in time, she'll be open to dating and having fun again. Her kids just want to see her happy."

