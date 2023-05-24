'They've Lost Contact': Angelina Jolie Cuts Ties With Estranged Father Jon Voight and Brother After Brad Pitt Divorce Trauma

"She would have thrived as a grandmother," Jolie said of her late mom. "I know how much she would have contributed to [my kids'] lives and I am sad they will miss out on that. I would give anything for her to be with me at this time. I've needed her. I talk to her often in my mind and try to think what she might say and how she might guide me."

Jolie and Voight had been estranged for almost a decade before they reconciled in 2010, but he sang her praises as a doting parent in the years to follow.