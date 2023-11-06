Angelina Jolie Cut Ties With Father Jon Voight Months Before He Condemned Her Remarks About Israel-Hamas War
Jon Voight and his famous daughter, Angelina Jolie, have continued to distance themselves from each other months after she cut off contact with the film star and brother James Haven while grappling with the trauma of her divorce from ex Brad Pitt, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 84-year-old reignited family feud rumors when he shared a new video in which the actor admitted he was "disappointed" with his estranged daughter after she criticized Israel and called for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas.
Insiders told The National Enquirer their father-daughter relationship soured back in May, along with Jolie's once-loving sibling connection with Haven, despite him being "her touchstone for many years."
Sources said that Haven had moved into Jolie's abode following her bitter breakup with Pitt, but "they've had a falling out."
"Now James and Jon are closer than ever," claimed a family tipster.
Jolie and Voight had led their own lives for almost a decade before they reconciled in 2010, after which point he praised her as a committed parent and role model to her six kids.
Voight, more recently, spoke out after the actress denounced Hamas' attack against Israel in an Instagram post, but said it did not justify "the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go."
- 'They've Lost Contact': Angelina Jolie Cuts Ties With Estranged Father Jon Voight and Brother After Brad Pitt Divorce Trauma
- Not In Hiding: Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter To Philly Play After Graphic Injury Photos From Brad Pitt Airplane Fight Leak
- Angelina Jolie Back On West Coast, Spotted Smiling With Daughter Vivienne After Bombshell Brad Pitt Accusations
"Palestinian and Israeli lives — and the lives of all people globally — matter equally," Jolie wrote in her first statement.
A follow-up post she shared via her social media account showed the destruction left behind after a recent Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip. "By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes," she doubled down.
Voight later addressed Jolie's recent comments in a three-minute clip he shared to X, formerly Twitter, with an American flag on display in his background.
"I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God's honor, God's truths," he began. "This is about destroying the history of God's land — the Holy Land — the land of the Jews. This is justice for God's children of the holy land," the Mercy star explained. "The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people. This is war. It's not going to be what the left thinks — it can't be civil now."
"Israel was attacked by inhuman terror on innocent babies, mothers, fathers, grandparents," he raged. "These animals want to wipe out Jews, Christians."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"Allow the force of truths and justice to bring us all together, and recognize that Hamas in this deceit of their ruling, is destroying their own people — not Israel."