‘Disappointed’: Angelina Jolie’s Estranged Dad Rips Actress After She Accuses IDF of “Deliberately’ Killing Children in Gaza
Angelina Jolie’s dad Jon Voight blasted her for her “lies” about the Israeli war — days after she accused IDF of “deliberately” killing children in Gaza airstrikes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, Voight released a video of himself talking about the Israel-Hamas war. The actor spoke in front of an American Flag background. He said Israel had every right to strike Gaza after Hamas’ attack.
Voight said, “I’m very disappointed my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God’s honor, God’s truth.”
He added, “This is about destroying the history of God’s land, the holy land, the land of the Jews.”
Voight continued, “This is justice for God’s children of the holy land, Israel. The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people. This is war. It’s not going to be what the left thinks. Israel was attacked by inhumane terror.”
He added, “These animals want to wipe out Jews, Christians They see that the Palestinians have not been neglected of finance. They have been given huge infusions of money, that they didn't share with the people. They made weapons instead, for their rage.”
“The people of Israel care for people. They love and cherish. Something these animals don't understand. Justice will prevail,” he said.
The remarks come after Jolie spoke out against Israel’s actions.
Earlier this month, she said, “This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee. Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave..’
Jolie added, “Like millions around the world I have spent the last weeks sick and angry at the terrorist attack in Israel, the death of so many innocent civilians, and wondering how best to help.”
She said, “What happened in Israel is an actor of terror. But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, and not even the basic human right to cross a border to seek refuge.”
Jolie continued, “Gaza has a population of over 2 million people (half of which are children), who have lived under a severe blockade for nearly two decades, on top of decades of displacement, and statelessness. The few aid trucks that are entering are a fraction of what is needed.”
The actress said, “The denial of aid, fuel and water is collectively punishing a people. Humanity demands an immediate ceasefire. Palestinian and Israeli lives and the lives of all people globally matter equally.”