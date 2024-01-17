Your tip
Jim Carrey's Reclusive Nature After Hollywood Retirement Sparks Concern Among Friends: Report

Jim Carrey's self-isolating has reportedly sparked concern among his inner circle.

Jan. 17 2024

Funnyman Jim Carrey reportedly looked unrecognizable when he crept out of hiding for his recent 62nd birthday bash, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a recent report, sources claim worried friends are rallying around Carrey in an attempt to lift his spirits.

Insiders claim Carrey's self-isolating has caused his close pals to worry.

Insiders alleged since the onetime A-lister ditched his Hollywood career to focus on becoming an artist he's become a bizarre ruminating recluse.

"He's been spending a ton of time in Hawaii, hiding away and showing very little interest in anything Hollywood has to offer," a source told the National Enquirer.

The source said that the actor's recent behavior has sparked concern among his inner circle.

Carrey sported a disheveled look and long hair when he was spotted out with friends for his birthday on January 5.

"It's a big worry for the many folks who care about Jim, who's had some seriously rough moments these past few years," the insider said before noting, "He tends to self-isolate and lock himself away."

"You only have to look at him to see he's taken a beating, both physically and mentally!" the tipster added.

Sources said Carrey's friends are trying to cheer him up and 'make him feel special.'

The Dumb and Dumber star was seen emerging from the private restaurant and club San Vicente Bungalows on January 5, sporting long hair and a disheveled look after celebrating with pals, including Jimmy Kimmel, Dustin Hoffman, Adam Sandler and Seth Green.

"His friends are worried and that's why they're pulling out the stops to make him feel special," a spy dished.

Sources further claimed Carrey's had a particularly rough time with romance, citing two divorces — from actresses Melissa Womer and Lauren Holly — and a broken engagement with Renée Zellweger, as well as numerous flame-outs with gal pals, including Cathriona White, who committed suicide in 2015.

jim carrey selling los angeles home million
Carrey announced in 2022 that he was 'fairly serious' about his plan to leave Hollywood for good.

He split with Space Force alum Ginger Gonzaga in 2019

"Essentially, he's been single ever since and prefers a solitary life away from the limelight working on his painting," the source said. "He has no plans to return to movies, but friends are still trying to cheer him up. He's such a vulnerable soul!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Carrey for comment.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carrey listed his longtime Hollywood home for sale in 2023 after announcing he was "fairly serious" about his plan to retire from acting in early 2022.

After the home, which he referred to as his "sanctuary" sat on the market for several months without interest, Carrey dropped the listing price by $2.4 million in May 2023.

Carrey reduced his home's listing price from $28,900,000 to $26,500,000.

