Jim Carrey Slashes $2.4 Million Off Asking Price For Longtime Home As Actor Retires From Hollywood

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA, MLS
By:

May 1 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Jim Carrey dropped the asking price of his Hollywood home of 30 months by $2.4 million only weeks after listing the home on the market, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to real estate records, on April 19, the Liar, Liar star, 61, lowered the mansion's asking price from $28,900,000 to $26,500,000.

Embedded Image
Source: MLS

Carrey initially purchased the home for $3.8 million in 1994. The 5-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom, 12,704 sq. ft. home sits on 2 acres. The pad comes with various amenities including beamed ceilings, skylights, a gym, a theater, a tennis court, a gazebo, a waterfall pool and spa, a pool house with a bar, an infrared sauna, and a steam room.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The actor told the Wall Street Journal about his time in the home, “30 very creative and prosperous years.”

“Every night the owls sang me lullabies and every morning I sipped my cup of joe with the hawks and hummingbirds, under a giant grandfather pine,” he said.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
Carrey told the New York Post, “For three decades it’s been a sanctuary for me but I don’t spend a lot of time there now and I want someone else to enjoy it like I have.”

The decision to sell off his longtime home comes after he sold off his second home in Malibu for $13.4 million in 2013.

Last year, Carey announced he was retiring from acting after his appearance in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. He told Access Hollywood, “Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious. It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
He added, “I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Carrey has not announced any new projects since Sonic.

