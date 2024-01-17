Critics Choice 2024: Award Winners Score $50k in Gifts and Trips

A-listers were gifted thousands of dollars worth of trips, booze, beauty products, food, and more, with highlights including two vacations at luxury resorts. First up, Sailrock Resort in Turks and Caicos.

Celebs were gifted a five-night stay in a private villa at the 5-star destination. The vacation is valued at a whopping $8k. They were also presented with a two-night stay at La Casa del Camino Hotel in Laguna Beach. The Spanish-style venue would cost the average Joe $1,200.