Critics Choice 2024: Award Winners Score $50k in Gifts and Trips
Whether they win or lose, nominees for the Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globes, Emmys, and Oscars will walk home winners — because of POOPH's Critics' Choice Luxury Lounge, held at the iconic Beverly Wilshire Hotel and presented by LA Smiles Dentistry and GBK Brand Bar over the weekend.
The rooftop buzzed with Hollywood's elite, including Angela Bassett, Brian Cox, Mira Sorvino, and more award-season winners, presenters, and nominees socializing with the hottest brands and puppies(!) from Angel City Pit Bulls, a volunteer-powered non-profit raising awareness to spread pit bull education and adoptions, with DJ Adam of ADM Entertainment playing the music.
A-listers were gifted thousands of dollars worth of trips, booze, beauty products, food, and more, with highlights including two vacations at luxury resorts. First up, Sailrock Resort in Turks and Caicos.
Celebs were gifted a five-night stay in a private villa at the 5-star destination. The vacation is valued at a whopping $8k. They were also presented with a two-night stay at La Casa del Camino Hotel in Laguna Beach. The Spanish-style venue would cost the average Joe $1,200.
POOPH's gifting suite was a dream for animal lovers! The #1 best-selling pet odor eliminator made sure that stars walked away with safe, non-toxic, and fragrance-free products that work instantly. The company also donated a year's supply of products to a shelter of the celebrities' choice in their name. Fun and trendy Glow Pups was on hand to pass out boutique-quality dog toys and leashes.
Award season's most sought-after stars also received several beauty services, including a customized treatment plan for the perfect pearly whites with Beverly Hills' premium dentist, Dr. Shawn Davaie of LA Smile Specialists, award-winning skin care products from Michael Todd Beauty, and vegan candles that melt into body butter by Milena Los Angeles.
Alcohol and food brands were also present to ensure the entertainers stayed full and in celebration mode during the next several months of award shows. Stand-outs include El Cristiano's ultra-premium tequila, which gifted every celebrity a bottle of their choice, and Fog Crest Vineyard, the only Black female-owned vineyard in Sonoma. Everyone also got a $1k gift card to Ike's Love and Sandwiches.
Action Takers Publishing offered A-listers a $40k deal for ghostwriting and publishing services, allowing them to share their stories in print.
Gavin Keilly, CEO of GBK Brand Bar, Gavin Keilly, partnered with Collective Identity Mentoring, a grassroots mentoring program for Black girls and gender-expansive youth, for the event, and Angel City Pit Bulls and Paws for Life K9 Rescue, both animal rescues.