Diddy Not Blacklisted From Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party Despite Sexual Assault Lawsuits
Sean 'Diddy' Combs still has one person in his corner. The 54-year-old Bad Boy Records mogul was extended an invite to Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy party next month, RadarOnline.com has learned, despite skipping the award show and being hit with lawsuits by several women — including his ex-girlfriend, singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura — who accused him of various crimes, like rape, sex trafficking, and assault.
But Davis won't shun his longtime pal as the entertainment world turns its back on the star, welcoming Diddy to the bash with open arms if he wants to show his face.
"Puffy is perennially invited to the party. He’s always on the list," a source told Page Six.
Davis has already sent out the invitations, and Diddy's famous mug isn't gracing the photo montage per usual, claimed an insider. Last year's digital invite showcased no less than three pictures of the embattled rapper; however, this year, he was only displayed in the background of a 2020 snap highlighting Jay-Z and Beyoncé.
The move led to many questioning if Davis was distancing himself from his embattled friend.
“Puffy wasn’t scrubbed,” Davis' rep explained. “Each year, the photos included in the pre-Grammy gala invitation are updated. Different artists, guests and performers are changed from year to year.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.
- Diddy's Grammy Awards Attendance Still in Limbo, No Decision Made on Possible Ban After Sexual Assault Lawsuits
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jamie Foxx 'Leaning on Each Other' After Being Accused of Sexual Assault: Report
- BET Stays Silent About Diddy's Lifetime Achievement Award After Fourth Accuser Sues Music Mogul
Diddy is reportedly not planning on attending this year's Grammy Awards despite being nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album for his latest project The Love Album: Off the Grid.
This comes after RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that the Recording Academy had discussed potentially banning him from the February 5 program following the accusations.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves," a spokesperson for the academy told us on December 11. They later clarified that they were only talking about his invitation — not his nomination. It appears Diddy decided for them.
Diddy was most recently sued by a fourth accuser, who claimed he gang-raped her when she was in high school.
The billionaire music mogul's empire began to crumble after Cassie filed a $30 million lawsuit against him. The two settled in record timing, but the damage was already done.
Diddy temporarily stepped down as chairman of his media company, Revolt, and days later, it was reported that 18 brands on Empower Global also cut ties with the star.
Diddy denied the allegations, claiming that his accusers just want a payday.