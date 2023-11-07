Israeli President Slams Angelina Jolie After Actress Accuses IDF of 'Deliberately' Killing Palestinian Children
Israeli President Isaac Herzog called out actress Angelina Jolie after she accused the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) of "deliberately" killing Palestinian children in their ongoing airstrikes on Gaza, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Herzog condemned Jolie during an interview with Piers Morgan, in which he recalled what he went through during the October 7 Hamas attack and what he witnessed in the immediate aftermath.
Last week, Jolie, a longtime humanitarian activist who previously served as a special envoy for the UN Refugee Agency for 20 years, posted on Instagram in outrage at the crisis unfolding in Gaza.
"This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee. Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave," Jolie captioned the lengthy post.
"Like millions around the world I have spent the last weeks sick and angry at the terrorist attack in Israel, the death of so many innocent civilians, and wondering how best to help," the actress added.
Jolie's own father, actor Jon Voight, said he was "disappointed" in his daughter for the post.
Morgan asked Herzog about the post directly, "Angelina Jolie, the actress who is also a special envoy to the UN High Commission for Refugees, has accused Israel of committing war crimes by deliberate bombing a trapped population who have nowhere to flee, and says Gaza has been an open-air prison and is fast becoming a mass grave. What do you say to that?"
Herzog quipped back, "I totally reject her claims."
"I think she’s never been in Gaza…. to visit and see the facts on the ground. In Gaza now there is war, but there is no humanitarian crisis that does not enable them to survive," the Israeli president continued.
"Angelina Jolie does not offer the Israeli people any ability to defend themselves by saying what she’s saying. And Gaza is a jail not because of Israel. Israel pulled out of Gaza," Herzog added.
"Gaza is an Iranian base filled with terror. Perhaps the outcome of this war will enable the Gazan people who deserve a decent good life to enjoy it under a different regime that will enable movement towards peace."
"You’ll tell me, of course, the civilians are not to blame. Fine, if the civilians are not to blame, then please enable Israel to uproot these terrorists," Herzog concluded his fiery statement against Jolie's "claims."
Morgan followed up, "Will there be any ceasefire or humanitarian pause if the hostages are not released?"
Herzog replied, "I’m a head of state. I don’t enjoy any executive powers. But we are not dealing with rational enemies."
"It’s not an enemy that adheres to the Geneva Convention. You are dealing with psychopaths. I care about Gazan children. I truly do. But with all due respect, first and foremost, I have to defend our people," President Herzog added.
"We did not want to go to war. And we get missiles on our heads, and hypocritical comments by all sorts of figures from around the world who’ve never been here one day, never looked in the eyes of families who’ve gone through the worst of atrocities."