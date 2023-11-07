Israeli President Slams Angelina Jolie After Actress Accuses IDF of 'Deliberately' Killing Palestinian Children

Last week, Jolie, a longtime humanitarian activist who previously served as a special envoy for the UN Refugee Agency for 20 years, posted on Instagram in outrage at the crisis unfolding in Gaza.

"This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee. Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave," Jolie captioned the lengthy post.

"Like millions around the world I have spent the last weeks sick and angry at the terrorist attack in Israel, the death of so many innocent civilians, and wondering how best to help," the actress added.